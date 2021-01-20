Between the end of October and the beginning of November, a group of governors took the lead to ask Alberto Fernández to suspend the national PASO scheduled for August of this year. The reasons? Economic and sanitary. One of the first leaders who claimed him in public was Sergio Uñac, from San Juan, and others soon joined, such as Salta. Gustavo Saenz. The President asked them to channel their claim through Congress, where the initiative is currently on hold. But now the controversy has been rekindled, because the same Sáenz who demanded that suspension called to vote in his province for July 4. In the middle of the winter. And the fear of the coronavirus?

He movement of people will be guaranteed. That Sunday, 12 departmental senators, 30 provincial deputies, plus all the councilors of 60 municipalities from Salta will be elected. With a plus: they will also vote for mayor in Aguaray, an intervened district.

The call was made official this Tuesday through a decree of the governor. There it was established that nor there will be local STEP: If it had been maintained, the people of Salta would have had to vote four times in 2021.

The governor Gustavo Sáenz and the director of the Maternal and Child of Salta, Federico Mangione, inaugurated an intermediate therapy sector in that hospital in September.

Sáenz also specified that “the electoral process must be done by voting with electronic ballot, and with a provisional vote count and electronic transmission of results. “The province is a pioneer in this system, which was also applied in 2015 in the City of Buenos Aires.

Sáenz came to the governor’s office last year, through a private armed group, which included the support of Sergio Massa – who was a candidate for vice president in 2015 – and Juan Manuel Urtubey, whom he ended up succeeding. He faced the Frente de Todos, which led as a candidate to Sergio Napoleon “The Bear” Leavy, which had the endorsement of Alberto Fernández.

Leavy’s is precisely the first signature in the statement released by the provincial Front of All to reject the governor’s decision in harsh terms. In an open letter titled “Saenz’s opportunism sickens Salta”, It says among other things:

“We repudiate and reject as reckless, irresponsible, contradictory and fallacious the content of Decree No. 39 of 01/18/2021 that establishes the date for the next general provincial elections on July 4 and we demand its postponement“.

Gustavo Sánez, at the closing of the campaign with Sergio Massa, when they shared the presidential formula in 2015.

“When the provincial government promoted the project to suspend the PASO, it argued the need to, on the one hand, preserve the health of Salta by prevent them from going to the polls twice in times of pandemic and, on the other hand, the economic savings that this decision implied in response to the severe difficulties that the provincial treasury was going through. “

“That project, which became law No. 8,225, already evidenced a certain pretense of manipulation of public opinion and a double standard, since, upholding the principles of austerity and savings, it maintained the Single Electronic Ballot voting system; without a doubt, the most expensive which exists, since it is at least quadruple in cost than the single paper ballot or the traditional ballot “.

“Now, decree No. 39 signed by Governor Sáenz represents the worst of political opportunisms and the most abject of hypocrisies, since, in the first place, because advancing the elections for July 4 implies that citizens go to vote in the middle of winter, contradicting all health recommendations and exposing the entire population and the health system itself to very serious consequences, “.

Alberto Fernández supported Sergio Leavy from Salta for the election to governor. He ended up losing to Gustavo Sáenz.

“Secondly, and as we have emphatically maintained from the Front of All, the most reasonable by virtue of health and economic reasons, it was hold the provincial and national elections simultaneously during the month of October as it happened in 2017. “

“Finally, maintaining the doubling of the elections, November could have been proposed as the voting date, the heart of spring, as in the last provincial elections of 2019, understanding that the vaccination campaigns would already be concluded or ending “.

It is signed by different members of the Frente de Todos, which in Salta includes the Victory Party, the Big Front, Kolina and other local expressions such as the Felicidad force. The provincial PJ, which for years was the axis of the Urtubey army, now supports Sáenz.

Local sources believe that the overtaking improves the electoral chances of the governor and that’s why he decided. The Frente de Todos held a great national election with the Fernándezes, but at the provincial level it diminished its performance. In addition, Sáenz has very diverse local supporters – such as the PJ, but also sectors of Juntos por el Cambio – and this allows him to somehow avoid the crack.

Look also

