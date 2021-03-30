President Jair Bolsonaro and his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, in November 2019 in Brasilia. EVARISTO SA / AFP

“It is a government run by ten hands,” says Federal Deputy Commissioner Waldir, from the political base of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The president enters his third year in office and the role played by four of his sons, Flávio, Carlos, Eduardo and the twentysomething Jair Renan, on the agenda of the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency of Brazil, is becoming clearer. The four are being investigated by the Federal Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office for crimes ranging from diversion of funds to influence peddling. All play unofficial roles, both in the articulation of agreements or as advisers to the father, according to the interlocutors with whom EL PAÍS has spoken. “They end up ruling together. They are all in politics, and it is obvious that, by being there, they help in decision-making, ”states deputy Waldir.

At the beginning of his mandate, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, was received in the Planalto to discuss the affairs of his state in the presence of Flávio Bolsonaro, the country’s senator, and his younger brother, Jair Renan, who was then 20 years and does not even hold public office. Renan is the son of Bolsonaro’s second marriage and runs an events company, Bolsonaro Jr Eventos e Mídia, created in November 2020.

That same month, Jair Renan organized a meeting between the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, and managers of the company Gramazini Granitos y Mármoles, a company that is part of his client portfolio. The meeting was not on Marinho’s official agenda and was revealed by the magazine Veja. The Ministry said in a statement that the president’s son “participated as a listener and because he believed that the construction system would have the potential to reduce costs for the country.” According to Veja, Gramazini gave Jair Renan a car valued at 90,000 reais ($ 15,670), which is why the Federal Police has opened an investigation. His lawyer talks about the persecution of the president’s children.

The same lawyer, Federico Wasseff, is also a defender of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and it was at his home that the police detained Flávio’s former adviser, Fabrício Queiroz, last year, who was hiding from the police and is currently under house arrest. The Prosecutor’s Office investigates them for the diversion of part of the salaries of members of Flávio’s cabinet in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro when he was a state deputy.

The senator has stood out in recent months as an articulator of political agreements for the Presidency. “Flávio has a very good relationship with the leaders of the parties in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, something his father does not have,” says Deputy Waldir. The parliamentarian attributes to him the alliance of the Government with the bloc known as Centrão —A set of political parties without a specific ideology whose objective is to be close to the Executive in order to obtain advantages. Centrão For now, it blocks requests for impeachment against the president for his irresponsible behavior during the pandemic. “The alliance with the Centrão Flávio sewed it. The idea had already come from afar, but Eduardo [Bolsonaro] he has always been very radical and opposed. It was the senator who opened the doors for the parliamentarians to come closer, ”says Waldir. Flávio’s influence goes further. He would have recommended the doctor Marcelo Queiroga, a friend of his father-in-law, to replace Eduardo Pazuello as Minister of Health, according to the newspaper Or Balloon. And he got it.

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, on March 1, during the celebration for the 90th anniversary of the statue of Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro. Buddha Mendes / getty images

An agenda in the shadows

The official Planalto agenda does not usually include the presence of the president’s children at meetings. Only on January 27, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro was mentioned in a meeting attended by 28 other federal deputies. But Bolsonaro’s third son is not resistant to disclosing some of those meetings on social media. This is what happened on March 15, when he participated in a video conference with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. He also participated in meetings, together with his father and former Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, with representatives of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in an official Planalto mission to Israel to learn about a nasal spray against covid-19.

When Eduardo ran for the post of ambassador to the United States in July 2019, the president was accused of nepotism. “I intend to benefit my son, yes. If I can give him a good sirloin, I’ll give it to him ”, he admitted without hesitation. Eduardo is the target of a preliminary investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office regarding cash payments to acquire two properties in Rio de Janeiro between 2011 and 2016.

The presence of the president’s children in the meetings is such that some parliamentarians have already normalized it. Senator Jorginho Mello met with the president on February 25 to discuss a bill that benefits truckers. His second son, Carlos, was there, having breakfast with the senator and his father: “It is difficult to have a meeting with someone from the Government alone, there are always more people, it also happens in the Ministries. I think this is positive, since it avoids secret conversations, ”says Mello.

Not everyone agrees. “I do not see any problem with having these discussions within the family, but by taking them to the Government they end up institutionalizing these relationships,” says federal deputy Capitão Augusto. Governor João Doria, now an arch-enemy of Bolsonaro, goes further: “Dictators like to govern with flatterers, the corrupt, and relatives. They are populists and liars. And they don’t hesitate to use force, censorship and intimidation, ”says Doria.

Carlos Bolsonaro – who is a Rio de Janeiro councilor, but has made Brasilia his second home – also plays a key role in the government. After being crucial in the strategy of his father’s electoral campaign in 2018 (marked by the spread of false news and disinformation), he is now accused of running the so-called “hate office”, a kind of parallel Communication Secretariat that works within the Planalto itself. The Federal Police came to question him in 2020 in the investigation into the conduct of anti-democratic acts, a pillar of which would be the performance of the parallel office directed by the councilor. “Carlos is a strong guy in formulating the ideological question in social networks, which was the great engine of the election of the President of the Republic,” says deputy Waldir.

Children and politics Nor is the Brazilian the first president whose offspring have been accused of benefiting from the family relationship. Fabio Luís Lula da Silva, known as Lulinha, is being investigated on suspicion that his company received more than 100 million reais (17.4 million dollars) from the Oi / Telemar group. The amount would presumably be a counterpart for the actions of then-President Lula to benefit the telecommunications industry, which his defense denies. Maristela Temer, daughter of Michel Temer, was accused of money laundering and criminal association, because it is suspected that the renovation of her house was paid for with money diverted from the Angra 3 nuclear power plant.

