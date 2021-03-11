It is the tomb that has raised the most unknowns throughout the investigations that archaeologists have developed on it. It was located in 2014 in the Argaric deposit of La Almoloya, in Pliego, and since then it has allowed to consolidate important lines of study. The last one has just been published in the British magazine ‘Antiquity’ and suggests that women were able to rule the society of El Argar 4,000 years ago. His conclusions are based on the rich funerary equipment found in this tomb, the one registered with the number 38, in which the bodies of a man and a woman were located along with some thirty personal objects of great value, among them: a singular Silver diadem, several gold and silver ear dilators, rings, earrings and a dagger, also made of silver. A trousseau that mostly belonged to women, which, for the researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) who have led the study, denotes great symbolic power.

“The Almoloya and tomb 38 are those types of exceptional finds that provide us from time to time a vision of the rulers and emblematic objects of the first societies that emerged in Europe during the Bronze Age,” says Vicente Lull, one of The coordinators of this study, who pay great attention to the silver diadem, the fifth of these characteristics found in an Argaric deposit.

“The uniqueness of these headbands is extraordinary. They were symbolic objects made for these women, thus transforming them into emblematic subjects of the power of the ruling class, ”explains Cristina Rihuete, also a participant in the study.

The question that the team of researchers is asking is whether these women really ruled or were their emblems merely symbolic. The answer, they say, is that they “possibly ruled in their own right.” In addition to a minor funeral trousseau, “in Argaric society, men were buried with a sword and a dagger”, objects that for researchers suggest that “certain men would have played an executing role” while “legitimation and, perhaps also the government, fell into the hands of certain women “, they argue.

The scientific study also sheds light on the link between the two individuals after a genetic analysis carried out at the Max Planck Institute. It follows from him that they had no biological relationship but a common daughter buried close to them.