During the Federal National Council session, held this morning, a member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi, chaired by the Chairman of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, submitted a number of parliamentary proposals to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which she said may contribute to supporting the profession of fishing and fishermen in the country. Meanwhile, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, pledged to study most of them in order to achieve the benefit and interests of fishermen and ensure the sustainability of the country’s fisheries.

The most prominent proposals included compensating fishermen, during the period of their deprivation of hunting a certain variety of fish, either financially or by giving them a percentage of the catch of this species forbidden to catch (jealous fish), in a way that guarantees his right to the expenses of this trip, and also suggested forming a committee of experienced state fishermen. Each one according to its region, in order to investigate the varieties and their sizes, in order to determine the deprivation periods of catching certain types of fish during each year, and also determine the time of the fishing season and the method of fishing.

Al-Naqbi also suggested studying the establishment of an integrated national fish export factory in the city of Kalba for its geographical location, especially in light of the presence of models from Kalba youth who have experiences in exporting fish abroad, in order to receive all types of marine life, and to benefit from all its outputs, such as dried and canned fish. And live fish and dried and live crustaceans, provided that the sources of this plant are from the Strait of Hormuz to the Strait of Bab al-Mandab.

She said: “Among the benefits of this national factory is to support the fishermen of the UAE, provide more than 1,000 job opportunities for the people of the region, provide natural fodder for animals and cultivate (fertilizers), and (omega-3), increase national local sufficiency, and raise the level of quality in local markets. And making an Emirati national mark, through manufacturing and exporting, such as: making fast sea soup, agar and sushi, and exploiting everything related to marine life, even the fin, which we benefit from, and this is local marketing for airports, hotels and large restaurants in the country, and all of them will buy at nominal prices from fishermen, who work In the factory, creating an environment for fishermen to achieve sustainability. ”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

