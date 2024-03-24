The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the creation of three new initiatives aimed at supporting and assisting employees of ministries and government agencies who wish to obtain “sabbatical leave for self-employment,” which the government has allocated to its citizen employees, in order to establish or manage their economic projects.

According to the Authority, citizens of the country working in the federal government who wish to engage in self-employment and economic activities in the private sector can obtain an “exceptional” sabbatical for one year, with the employee maintaining his government job during this period and receiving half his salary for the duration of the leave.

The Authority stated in the latest issue of its “Human Resources” magazine that the three new initiatives include the launch of the “Interactive Pioneers Network,” which is concerned with establishing a platform for communication with entrepreneurs who have obtained full-time leave for self-employment from federal government employees, for the purpose of exchanging experiences and information. and address the challenges they face.

She explained that the second initiative is the “Pioneers Orientation Programme,” which aims to support national cadres of entrepreneurs to achieve their goals, improve the process of managing their projects, overcome the challenges they face, and ensure their continuity, with the support of the Authority’s partner business incubators, while the last initiative focuses on “Pioneers Development Agenda,” through which the Authority provides the most prominent training and development programs for managing private projects presented by its partners, with the aim of improving the skills of citizen entrepreneurs and their marketing and commercial knowledge.

The Authority called on the ministries and federal agencies to motivate their citizen employees to take advantage of the sabbatical leave for self-employment, as it is an exceptional opportunity, and to enable them to apply for it, in accordance with the specified rules and regulations, noting that it held 10 awareness workshops directed at federal government employees, to explain the details of the initiative, which were attended by about 2,600 employees. Concerned citizen.

She pointed out that the process of nominating employees to benefit from this leave is done automatically and completely automated, through the human resources information management system in the federal government (Bayanati), provided that the duration of the leave is one year with pay, and the employee can combine sabbatical leave for self-employment and leave without Salary and annual leave.

The Authority said: “National employees who obtain full-time leave for self-employment have the opportunity to benefit from the privileges offered by the National Program for Small and Medium Enterprises, provided by the Ministry of Economy, and they can also obtain free consulting courses from the initiative’s partners, to help them start their own projects. And manage them professionally, or enable them to expand the activities of their already existing companies and projects,” stressing that the UAE government seeks – through sabbatical leave for self-employment – to empower national cadres and talents, and motivate them to enter the world of entrepreneurship and discover its fields, which will reflect positively on the national economy. Futurist.

She noted that this leave is a unique opportunity to explore the investment opportunities inherent in the private sector, and represents a qualitative addition and incentive to establish pioneering projects and companies that contribute to strengthening the economy, and supports the state’s efforts to empower national competencies, build their capabilities and enhance their skills in various fields, stressing that the full-time leave for self-employment is It witnessed remarkable interaction from employees of federal agencies who wish to obtain it and benefit from the benefits it provides to them.

The second installment

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources approved the second batch of national federal government employees benefiting from the sabbatical leave project for self-employment, at the beginning of last February, confirming that the employees who obtained the leave were selected in accordance with the established requirements and standards, which must be met by the employee and the idea of ​​his own project. The authority stated that the selection of the second batch was done after carefully evaluating all applications received by employees, and ensuring that they met all the specified standards and conditions, through a neutral external committee.