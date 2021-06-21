Florence Carignano, National Director of Migrations, said that “this is not the time to travel in a pandemic” and criticized the former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, for the images that were seen of him in Madrid: “I think I shouldn’t have traveled“.

In dialogue with Radio Rivadavia, the official who responds to Wado de Pedro, Minister of the Interior, distanced herself from González García. “I am not Ginés, I am in Migrations and I have not been vaccinated yet. There are many of us who are managing the pandemic that we do not get vaccinated and we get sick. I get tired of saying that this is not a time to travel“, Shooting.

In addition, he criticized the former head of the health portfolio for the VIP vaccination. “The president considered that he didn’t have to do what he did. Those vaccines that he gave to those who do not correspond, That’s wrong. It is unfair“he continued.

The official reiterated that it is not a good time to leave the country, not even to get vaccinated: “Your flights are suspended, you get stranded“Argentina is not the only place where flights are suspended and restrictions change from time to time,” he said.

“Beyond the fact that we have relied on the individual responsibility of people, we are seeing that they are not in solidarity with all the rest that we stay here, “he concluded on the subject.

Carignano was referring to the fact that the Government announced that in the next few hours they will criminally denounce 287 people who did not comply with the mandatory quarantine established for people who return from a trip.

The report of this situation of violation of sanitary measures is in the hands of their direct boss De Pedro, President Alberto Fernández and the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, who evaluate taking measures in relation to the entry and exit of the country, before the alert that generates the spread of the Delta variant, from India.

The operations in charge of the Migration Permanence Control area were carried out in Capital, Province of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Mendoza, Corrientes, Jujuy, La Rioja and Chubut.

Carignano stressed that failure to comply with isolation is a crime and that “there is a penalty ranging from 6 months to 2 years in prison“to those who did not isolate themselves after entering the country.

The head of Migration recalled that by order of the Government the 24 border crossings of the country remain closed and that the only entries are through Ezeiza and Aeroparque.

The Ginés tour

The former Minister of Health was once again at the center of the controversy when he was surprised while having a glass of wine in a bar in Madrid and the video went viral on social networks, with strong repudiation from users.

In the images, which last less than 20 seconds, González García can be seen dressed in T-shirt and shorts with his partner, sitting outside a bar on a couple of stools, with a single glass of red wine.

The now former official left office in February this year when the VIP vaccination scandal broke out, which included friends of power, among them journalists, businessmen and activists who received the coronavirus vaccine even though they were not among the groups that should be inoculated.



Also a string of photos posted on social networks in which they followed Ginés in Madrid, told of a meeting between him and the pharmaceutical businessman Hugo Sigman, whose laboratory was commissioned to produce the active ingredient locally for AstraZeneca vaccines.

The former minister has an agenda of talks there that include visits to the University of Salamanca and the San Carlos III Health Institute. And before the viralization, he began to advertise it on his Twitter account.

The image that circulated showed Ginés and Sigman in what he claimed to be the Barajas airport. The image, however, corresponded to the lobby-bar of a hotel, the elegant Icon Embassy and the meeting would not have been by chance, as was supposed in the networks.

Although the protagonists of the meeting did not want to give details, it emerged that the delays in the arrival of the vaccines whose main input was produced by Sigman, with its mAbxience laboratory, was a topic addressed.

