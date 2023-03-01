Participants in a government laboratory organized by the Ministry of Community Development recently called for the establishment of a sustainable city that includes specialized wedding halls for citizens, funded by the private sector and supervised by the government sector.

The laboratory, which came under the title “Marriage… The Family of the Present and the Society of Tomorrow”, aims to exchange visions and perceptions regarding marriage. It discussed three main axes, including the reluctance of young people to marry, the joint institutional role in encouraging marriage, and the exaggeration of marriage costs.

The laboratory came in the context of the efforts made by the Ministry, represented by the Marriage Grants Department, to motivate young people to marry, encourage the building of stable and happy Emirati families, and support the countrymen to overcome the challenges they face in order to achieve their family and societal aspirations.

The laboratory was held in the “Habtoor Polo Resort” building in Dubai, with the participation of a number of partners from the federal and local government sectors, students of the Higher Colleges of Technology, students of the Dubai Police Academy, the Academy of Police Sciences in Sharjah, and a number of associations of public interest concerned with the social work sector in the country. Family and social counselors.

The Ministry affirmed its keenness to translate the recommendations of the laboratory, within the framework of partnership and cooperation with the participating parties and relevant institutions, and with the support of government and private agencies supporting efforts to empower youth and support them to build stable and cohesive Emirati families.

The first axis of the laboratory discussed several challenges, including: the exorbitant costs of marriage that fall on the shoulders of young people, and the resulting increase in indebtedness, the inability to provide a decent life, the increase in divorce cases in the first years of marriage, and the scarcity of studies on the challenges facing young people. In the marriage project, in addition to the role of the “Edad” program, which is limited only to managing marriage grants in the ministry, and the absence of concerned bodies with competence to bear or help young people who are about to get married.

Participants in this axis of the laboratory recommended developing and strengthening initiatives that support the encouragement of marriage in the UAE, raising awareness of the concept of establishing a cohesive and stable family, providing and approving a rehabilitation program for married life in school curricula, especially at the secondary level, in addition to motivating more agencies to support young people. And their aspirations for marriage by bearing some of the costs of marriage.

As for the second axis of the laboratory, it focused on “the joint institutional role in encouraging marriage”, and emphasized the importance of clear standards of support for marriage in each emirate, the participation of businessmen and the contribution to providing financial assistance to facilitate marriage, strengthening linking efforts and unifying public procedures at the level of the emirates of the country.

Participants in this axis developed a set of ideas and proposals for future projects, which included the necessity of designing an integrated program for financial support for young people about to get married, which promotes the provision of financial grants for marriage, soft loans for marriage or home furnishing, and the establishment of a unified electronic platform for all parties concerned with marriage, and the approval of the Ministry as an umbrella. To organize mass weddings in the country, in addition to preparing programs for businessmen at the state level to enhance the concept of community partnership, and to form advisory councils accredited at the state level to help young people get married.

With regard to the third axis, the participants in the laboratory confirmed the existence of a number of challenges, such as: the high costs of marriage, which led to the accumulation of debts for those about to get married, the interference of parents in determining the value of the dowry and holding wedding ceremonies, the high prices of halls, and the lack of a culture of awareness of matters. Realism, which sometimes affects the building of the family negatively.

The participants recommended the cooperation of banks, the provision of interest-free facilities in the first period of marriage, the provision of awareness programs and social campaigns for parents and those intending to marry, to spread the culture of non-exaggeration, support the idea of ​​holding group weddings among girls, and promote positive trends and models in the field of organizing weddings, in addition To establish a sustainable city that includes specialized wedding halls for citizens, funded by the private sector and supervised by the government sector.

Participants in this axis emphasized conducting periodic surveys and field surveys, to find out the extent of young people’s awareness of the importance of forming a healthy family, the reasons for the delay in the age of marriage, and the marriage of citizens to non-nationals… causes and effects, low fertility rate, and high divorce rates among newly married citizens.

• Recommend the adoption of a rehabilitation program for marital life for secondary school students.

• Stimulate the participation of businessmen and contribute to providing assistance to facilitate marriage.