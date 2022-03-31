A parliamentary report revealed the intention of the Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources, to conduct a study on best practices related to field training for new graduates of national cadres, in coordination with the competent authorities, including the trend towards the possibility of applying accreditation to field training that graduates undertake as part of the years of practical experience, within the approved systems in the federal government.

The report included five parliamentary proposals submitted by a member of the Federal National Council, Afraa Bakhit bin Hindi Al Aleeli, to the Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, Chairperson of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, to develop mechanisms for training national cadres and qualifying them functionally in federal agencies, most notably the establishment of The federal authorities appoint a citizen graduate if he proves his worth according to what was agreed upon.

In detail, the report included five parliamentary proposals to develop mechanisms for training national cadres to qualify them for careers in the federal authorities, including the need to develop a program and a clear system of objectives, controls, conditions and obligations to govern the process of training job seekers, and the training shall be in accordance with the human resources planning process in each entity, and the training period shall not be less than For six months, the training shall have a clear objective and signed by both parties, and a specific plan shall be drawn up for the trainee.

For its part, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed its keenness to support new graduates of national cadres, because of its belief that the young generation are the leaders of the future, and the importance of providing them with all fields and sectors in the government, explaining that the Federal Committee for Job Evaluation in the Federal Government has prepared a guiding system for professional qualifications and expertise. and process.

The authority stated, in a parliamentary report, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, that the federal government agencies, through this guiding system, and based on the current approved practices, appoint new graduates in jobs appropriate to their qualifications, whereby a bachelor’s graduate is appointed to the fourth degree, Which does not require experience according to the scale of grades and salaries for the general cadre, pointing out that it will study best practices related to field training for new graduates of national cadres, in coordination with the competent authorities, and the possibility of applying accreditation to field training that graduates undertake as part of practical experience, within the approved regulations in the federal government .

The authority affirmed its keenness to support the efforts of qualifying new graduates before and after the appointment stage, through a number of main channels or mechanisms for job qualification, the most important of which is the “Massar Program”, which aims to attract and sponsor high school graduates from citizens of the country to obtain scientific qualifications, in order to fill jobs. Civil society in the federal government sector in accordance with the cabinet decision regulating this, as well as “individual development plans,” according to the mechanisms of the training and development management system and the job performance system.

She stated that the qualification channels also include the “Al Mawred” platform, which performs its tasks through the authority’s cooperation with universities, educational institutions, houses of expertise, and leading international companies in the field of training and e-learning, to provide specialized professional certificates, courses, electronic training programs and educational materials for federal government employees. To develop their behavioral and specialized skills from the beginning of their appointment, and for all employees at different job levels, and enable them to keep pace with work requirements.

She pointed out that the qualification mechanisms include the “Government Skills Bank”, which is a channel that the graduate can benefit from by communicating with experts in the federal government, and acquiring new knowledge through the use of the platform, to seek advice in certain areas.

field traning

Member of the Federal National Council, Afra Bakhit bin Hindi Al-Alili, stressed the importance of shedding more light on the cases of young people who undergo field training in the hope of obtaining a job, and are not appointed despite having completed the work entrusted to them during the training period and efficiently and for a period of more than two years in some cases, calling To review the requirements for executive degree vacancies.

She said, “We hope that there will be a system to train job seekers in the federal authorities, and this matter will contribute to developing young national competencies, and reduce search costs and the time required for appointment.”

Recruit

“Access to a lifetime’s job is not easy… and maintaining it is more difficult” is a practical equation that requires hard effort to pass. It begins with academic diligence, followed by self-professional development, then search, rejection and acceptance, until achieving the desired career dream.

In terms of its societal role, “Emirates Today” seeks, through this weekly page, to share with young people the goal of searching for work, the dreams of a lifetime job, and the reality of the state’s plan to localize its young cadres in the public and private sectors.



