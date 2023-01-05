The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the Cabinet’s decision regarding granting a citizen employee a sabbatical leave for self-employment applies to all civil employees working in federal entities, except for employees of federal government-owned companies, employees of temporary contracts and part-time workers, pointing out that it will review It checks the requests submitted to it by the employee’s employer to ensure their compatibility with the conditions and controls for granting a sabbatical leave for self-employment, and it transfers the applications that meet the conditions by the Authority to the self-employment advisory team to evaluate the applications and interview the employees requesting the leave, provided that the results of the evaluation are presented. By the authority on a governmental committee called the “project steering team”, which includes representatives of the Ministries of Economy, Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Authority, who in turn grant initial approval, and notify the employee’s employer that the conditions required in the application have been met, so that the employee’s employer issues a ministerial decision of approval Granting the concerned employee who met the required conditions and passed the evaluation stages a sabbatical leave for self-employment. In a guide it recently issued under the name “Guide for Federal Entities Regarding Granting a Citizen Employee a Sabbatical Leave for Self-Employment”, the Authority stressed the need for the federal authorities to adhere to a number of general controls that must be taken into account when examining sabbatical leave requests, foremost of which is to ensure that the purpose of the leave request is The employee’s desire to establish an economic project in the private sector or to manage an existing project, as well as the employee having obtained the necessary licenses for his economic project from the competent authorities in the country, or having documents proving that he has initiated or registered to initiate the necessary procedures to obtain the required licenses, or proves That he has a previous project that he wishes to manage by himself, in addition to taking into account the self-employment projects guide issued by the Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Economy, and finally, that the percentage or the number decided for the employer to grant this license be adhered to from the total number of the agency’s employees.

She explained that the duration of this leave, which is granted to the employee in order to establish or manage his economic project, is one year that cannot be extended, noting that in all cases granting this leave is considered permissible for the employer, based on the availability of the approved conditions and controls, and according to what is required by the interest of the work. She has this.

According to the report, of which «Emirates Today» obtained a copy, the participation of the citizen employee in retirement continues throughout the vacation period, as the period of branching leave is considered a continuous period of service for the employee, and the monthly subscription continues to be deducted from it for the employee on the basis of calculating the employee’s subscription salary before obtaining the sabbatical leave. Provided that the employee bears his own contribution rate according to the rules, while the employee’s employer shall transfer all the monthly contributions due to the General Pension and Social Security Authority on the scheduled dates.

With regard to the procedures required of the national employee to obtain a sabbatical leave for self-employment, the guide stated that the employee must submit an application for the leave accompanied by the necessary documents to the line manager. In the event that the direct manager accepts the request, the employee is notified of receiving the request, while the direct manager raises the request to the next level (the manager next to him), indicating his views on whether or not the employee is granted leave. The request is transferred to the Human Resources Department at the employee’s workplace for study in the light of The documents submitted, and the approval of the direct superiors of the concerned employee, provided that the Human Resources Department assumes the responsibility of limiting the number of applicants and excluding any application that does not complete the required conditions or documents.

The guide pointed out that if the number of applicants exceeds the required percentage, the Human Resources Department undertakes the selection among the applicants on the basis of the one who fulfills the largest number of the comparison criteria mentioned in the projects guide, noting that after completing all procedures and making sure that the numbers of applicants agree with the permitted percentage, the number of applicants will be raised. Applications that meet the conditions to the Undersecretary of the Ministry or the like in order to address the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; To evaluate the submitted requests, provided that the employee is notified of the approval of his leave request in accordance with the rules, or the employee whose request was not approved or whose request was excluded for any reason is notified.