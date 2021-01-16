The head of the Federal Unit and Equity interblock, José Luis Ramón, sent a formal letter to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, to ask that legislators be vaccinated as soon as possible. The legislator aims that this way it can return to the 100% face-to-face system and end the repeat discussions around the virtual operating protocol.

“I am writing to you for the purposes of requesting, in accordance with the essential personnel nature of the nation’s deputies and the personnel necessary for the minimum functioning of the Chamber of Deputies,e establish as soon as possible the vaccination of deputies and of the referred personal “, heads the letter.

In his argumentation he says that he asks for it “for the purposes of guarantee without any hindrance -as soon as possible-, the activities that the operation of this power of the state requires to provide a basic service to citizens “.

In that sense, the deputy allied with the ruling party pointed to the joint block of Together for Change, which is demanding to set a consensus agenda to sign the extension of the remote protocol.

After pointing out that with the remote system “it has been possible to maintain a really active and efficient operation, with many sessions and an intense work of commissions”, the legislator points out in clear allusion to JxC: “However, repeated opposition has been filed to establish this mechanism for the duration of the pandemic (despite being the one that most assured the functioning of this power, as well as the health of the deputies and the staff of the Chamber), being necessary to take all the measures to be able to maintain this vigorous legislative work that the republic needs and that the population demands of us in this emergency. “

In this line, he reiterates the request for vaccination to the deputies – “provided that their availability is guaranteed for health personnel and teachers of the different jurisdictions,” he clarifies.