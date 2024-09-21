Despite Naruto has long since ended and Masashi Kishimoto has moved on, continuing the story of Boruto, there is no doubt that the characters of the original series continue to be much loved, as demonstrated by this splendid cosplay of Naruto and the Team 7, along with Kakashi.

This is a very faithful reinterpretation, carried out by four Japanese cosplayers under the direction of Bakuto7727, author of the photos in question, which stages some typical moments of the training of the protagonists of the series.

Team 7, as anyone who has followed Naruto a bit knows, is the first team the protagonist was part of when he was training to become a Chunin, made up of the character in question together with Sasuke and Sakuraled by master Kakashi.