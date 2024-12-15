The draw of the Gordo de la Primitiva This Sunday, December 15, 2024, there have been no first-class hits (five more key hits), so for the next draw, this Sunday the 22nd, a pot of 8.9 million euros.

Yes, there was a second category guesser (five numbers), who won a prize of 149,117.16 euros. The ticket was validated in the lottery administration on December 31 Santander.

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 6, 25, 29, 35 and 44. The key number (refund) has corresponded to the 0.

Awards

El Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, a single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:

1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are correct

5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are correct

7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

8th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched

Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket