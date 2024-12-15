The draw of the Gordo de la Primitiva This Sunday, December 15, 2024, there have been no first-class hits (five more key hits), so for the next draw, this Sunday the 22nd, a pot of 8.9 million euros.
Yes, there was a second category guesser (five numbers), who won a prize of 149,117.16 euros. The ticket was validated in the lottery administration on December 31 Santander.
The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 6, 25, 29, 35 and 44. The key number (refund) has corresponded to the 0.
Awards
El Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, a single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:
- 1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched
- 3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are correct
- 5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are correct
- 7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 8th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched
Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket
