Well, what did the camera take there? A man is about to hit another man with a pickaxe. Now the network is puzzling like crazy about the bizarre scene.

Stoke-on-Trent (Great Britain) – In Europe, Google cars are back on the road again in many places. They are to map places, streets and of course individual addresses on behalf of the Google Maps map service of the well-known search engine. To do this, Google cars drive through the individual areas and take many photos and 360-degree views to give their users a comprehensive picture. But that doesn’t have to be boring for the drivers, after all, there are always crazy and strange scenes from the start. For example, residents who notice the Google car and play a prank on the camera – like these three men from Stoke-on-Trent, England. At least that’s what the network now suspects after a picture from Google Maps goes viral, as reported by 24auto.de.

On it you can see: Two men who are standing, one is holding a pickaxe and is about to “kill” a third man who is lying on the ground. A bizarre sight! But if you look closely, you will notice that the two standing men are laughing, one of them even straight into the Google camera. Therefore, the user who shares the picture on the Reddit social platform also writes: “Quick, the Google car is coming …” And the other Reddit users also suspect that this is fun and agree on. Accordingly, one writes with amusement: “Even with the pixelation, I can say that the guy on the left can’t get himself laughing anymore.” Another adds: “… or he’s crying because it’s his turn next.” * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.