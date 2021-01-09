Polar or noir novel, the debate raged for a long time. How to distinguish them? Let’s say the first is plot-centric and the second is … plot-centric! It took the arrival of Dashiell Hammett (1894-1961) and his detective Sam Spade, or that of Raymond Chandler (1888-1959) with his detective Philip Marlowe, translated in the middle of the XXe century, so that the detective genre of old Europe – the Rouletabilles by Gaston Leroux, Miss Marple by Agatha Christie or even Arsène Lupine by Maurice Blanc – takes on a little old age. Even if we still like to read and re-read them, the dark, dark universe of Hammett’s or Chandler’s novels provokes a rupture and widens the spectrum of this genre, now considered literary.

Another America

Antiheroes become heroes. They live in an ugly world where good feelings are swept away by reality. The heroes of Jim Thompson are not in the lace (“the Scammers”) while those of David Goodis (“Nightfall”) are caught by the world of crime. The former depict an America ravaged by the Depression. The latter lived through the Second World War and watched their country plunge into the Cold War and the witch-hunt, in the name of the American Way of Life, the only model that worked in a conquering America. They will thus continue to write and describe the reverse side of this story, sowing intrigues like so many small grains of sand which come to seize the machine for making dreams in stucco. To speak only of these first two generations, now considered classics. Following, in disorder, singular authors who also tell another America: Chester Himes, James Ellroy, Tony Hillerman, Michael Connelly, Dennis Lehane to Donald Westlake, whose heroes are first-rate losers.

“Nada”, Padura and clacé lands

In France, the first late translations of these authors in the “Black Series” aroused vocations. Headline (“Nada”, “Que d’os!”, “The Position of the Reclining Shooter”), Fajardie (“The Night of Booted Cats”), Daeninckx (“Murders for memory”), Izzo (“Total Khéops”) , Jonquet (“Moloch”) revolutionized the thriller made in France in the 1980s.

We could have evoked the first Cuban thrillers of Leonardo Padura; the contemporary Russian noir novel, very thriller, very bloody; linger on all the novels, without exception, of Manuel Vazquez Montalban and his private detective Pepe Carvalho; or on the father of Commissioner Montalbano of the Italian Andrea Camilleri… Lately, an icy cold has hit the genre. The Scandinavians left their frozen lands to make us shiver, handling suspense wonderfully. We are now familiar with the pangs of Commissioner Kurt Wallander imagined by the Swede Henning Mankel. And recently, the investigations of Commissioner Erlendur d’Arnaldur Indridason, but also the novels of Thorarinsson or Jonasson have allowed us to discover a peasant and urban Iceland where the ashes of volcanoes spit out the corpses of history still smoking.

OUR SELECTION :

“Diamonds for the proletariat”: a little barter to save the Revolution

Famous writer in the USSR, probably assassinated by Yeltsin’s henchmen, Julian Semenov, author of “Petrovka, 38”, a novel of police procedure which made a lot of noise in 1962, is the father of a saga starring Maxim Issaïev, agent of the Cheka then the KGB. In “The Red Mole” (10/18), we discovered him under the name of Max von Stierlitz, infiltrated at the heart of the higher authorities of the Nazi regime, working to defeat secret negotiations for a separate peace between Germany, the United Kingdom and United States. Deeply attached to his country, Issaïev is an authentic communist and we find him in “Diamonds for the proletariat” – whose original Russian title specifies that these precious stones must serve his “dictatorship” – while, very young, he is in charge. by the Bolsheviks on a complex and perilous mission in Estonia. As they try to thwart the Western blockade by exchanging diamonds and precious stones, confiscated from the nobility, for food and equipment, many are trying to defeat it: foreign agents, emigrants white refugees in Estonia, traffickers of all kinds, but also Party officials, sometimes in very high places. Issaïev, honest, intelligent and courageous, will do everything to put out of harm’s way the enemies of the revolution. A historical and political spy novel that takes us on a tremendous whirlwind of adventures!

“Diamonds for the proletariat”, by Julian Semenov. Ed. Canoeing, 495 p., 20 euros.

“The Gestapo Sadorski”: the novel-river of the Occupation

Romain Slocombe undertook a titanic task, the literary counterpart of the series “A French village”. Three volumes have already appeared by Robert Laffont and then in pocket by Points / Seuil. The fourth, “the Gestapo Sadorski”, is a new punch that plunges us into the heart of Paris, in October 1943, when the liquidation in the middle of the street of Colonel SS Ritter drives mad the German authorities who charge a unit of police officers. French Gestapists to track down and eliminate the “terrorists” who are stepping up their actions in the capital. These are of course the FTP-MOI resistance fighters, Missak Manouchian and dozens of Italian, Spanish, Armenian and Polish Communists, many of whom are Jews. A vitriolic painting of collaboration, a vibrant and salutary reminder. Impressive documentation for a moving story.

“La Gestapo Sadorski”, by Romain Slocombe. Ed. Robert Laffont, 590 p., 21 euros.

“The Laughing Policeman”: the hell of Swedish paradise

Reissue of one of the ten volumes that make up “Le Roman d’un crime”, “The Laughing Policeman” opens with a mass murder, an exceptional phenomenon in Sweden in the years 1968-1975. As in the nine other investigations by Commissioner Martin Beck, we find a ruthless dissection of the Swedish regime, an idealized showcase – and a mirror to the larks – of social democracy, a “happy medium” between rapacious capitalism and bureaucratic socialism. The duo of authors use with force and finesse all the possibilities offered by the novel of police procedure for a vitriolic painting of a system invaded by corruption, busyness, prejudices and the temptation of security. With a striking realism, refusing the spectacular, dense, with powerful dialogues as with authentic characters, these are all the titles of the series that must be read. In this Swedish sum of half a century, which has not aged a bit, we will sometimes read the France of our time. Essential !

“The Laughing Policeman”, by Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö. Ed. Rivages / Noir, 335 p., 9.20 euros.

“A little job”: stand up! The damned of the earth!

At the risk of sounding iconoclastic, I say that “Un petit boulot” should be reimbursed by Social Security and be included in the library of every progressive activist. I do not go so far as to claim that we should follow the example of Jake Skowran, his antihero, a team leader laid off with 700 of his ilk in a small working-class town in Wisconsin, ready for any expedient to fail. not sink … But it is fascinating to see how a talented writer can, with a scathing black humor and a cheerful amoralism, sign such an indictment of the capitalism of an America which sells off its industrial heritage and manufactures ghost towns where those left behind by frenzied individualism survive. It is both terrible and funny, ruthless and brotherly. Under irony and derision, Levison pounded a deadly system with sharp social criticism which combined the madness of the Marx brothers with the relentless rigor of their illustrious namesake.

“A little job”, by Ian Levison. Ed. Liana Levi “Piccolo”, 212 p., 10 euros.

“She the game”: “You who enter here, leave all hope …”

Élisa Vix experienced the corporate world from the inside, the deterioration of working conditions, overwork, and the coping of employees. Her heroine, Cendrine, a brilliant researcher, comes up against the great misery of public laboratories and her lack of experience closes the door to private research. Her enthusiasm, when recruited by the Medecines group (pronounced in the American style), fell quickly. Low wages, extended hours, exhausting work pace, coping, permanent personnel division maneuvers soon turned his life into hell. That of his colleagues is hardly better and soon ferment anger, hatred, resentment in a closed door with an unbreathable and deleterious atmosphere. “Elle le game” is a noir novel in the true sense of the word. Élisa Vix leaves Professor Violet, the chandelier and the small living room to the followers of the Order’s thriller. It certainly builds a suspenseful, poisonous plot full of surprises, but this precision mechanic, whose ruthless progression freezes the reader, is at the service of a story of despised and exploited humans who are deliberately pushed to the limit. When the victims stop blessing their executioners, then silently curse them, the chalice of gall overflows, the irreparable becomes the only way out. Élisa Vix does not write to pass the time. His subtle and sharp pen knows how to ask the big question: “Is this how men live?” ”

“She the game”, by Élisa Vix. Ed. Rouergue noir, 145 p., 16.50 euros.