Hertha BSC Berlin adds Schalke 04 the next defeat too. New coach Christian Gross cannot turn things around either. For the Berliners it goes up in the table to 12th place. Schalke remains in 18th place in the basement.
Goals: 1-0 Guendouzi (36th), 2-0 Cordoba (52nd), 3-0 Piatek (80th)
Courageous start for Schalke
For Schalke everything is already at stake. In order to prevent relegation, the fourth coach was brought in this season. Christian Gross should help the Royal Blues to get out of the table cellar. And the change seems to be bearing fruit. Schalke starts boldly and is compact. Hertha holds back and lets Schalke do it. An unfamiliar role that the miners take on well.
But the first chance belongs to the Berliners. Marvin Plattenhardt (2nd) checks Ralf Fährmann with a direct free kick from 20 meters. Not badly shot, but the goalkeeper can certainly punch the arc lamp from the lower right corner. After that, the duel mainly takes place in midfield. Clear scoring chances are initially in short supply. The first real Schalke deal only takes place in the 11th minute. Mark Uth takes heart from 17 meters and just sticks to it. Schwolow can hold onto his low shot without any problems. It’s a first approximation.
Hertha doesn’t really get into the game at this point and is usually one step too late. Pictured for this is the yellow card for Tousart (17th), who has the wrong timing in the duel against Uth and pulls the striker off his feet. In terms of play, the game leaves a lot to be desired. Some of the actions are more of a coincidence. One of them was an overhead kick by Matthew Hoppe (22nd) from a distance of 15 meters from the goal. Its shot suddenly turns out to be a dangerous arc lamp. Schwolow just lets the ball clap to the side uncertainly. A brief moment of uncertainty with the Berlin keeper.
Hertha is becoming more active
The subsequent corner does not bring Schalke anything, but it will be a huge opportunity for Hertha BSC (22nd). Schwolow quickly plays the tee shot to Cunha, who dribbles inward on the sixteen-meter space and then sticks through to Lukebakio. This appears free in front of the ferryman, but shoots the Schalke goalkeeper fully. Heavy runaway from the ferryman in this situation. From now on, the people of the capital take the helm.
But Schalke has the chance to lead. After a quick counterattack, Uth (57th) runs unhindered into the hosts’ penalty area, but his shot from a half-right position lands to the left of the goal because Schwolow is still there with a great reflex. As a result, Hertha is again determining the game. Plattenhardt has a goal approach to offer (32nd). After a corner, the ball falls in front of his feet around 18 meters from the goal. The Berliner doesn’t hesitate for long and pulls off straight away. His shot goes just wide of the goal.
After all, it is Guendouzi (36th) who redeems Bruno Labbadia’s team. After a throw-in, Schalke can’t get the ball away. First, Cunha grabs the ball and tries his luck. The shot is blocked and jumps to Guendouzi. The French try it directly and from a standing position he circles the ball into the far corner. No chance for the ferryman. The lead at halftime is deserved. After an initial superiority, Hertha got Schalke under control and finally took his chance.
Horror start for Schalke after the restart
The Schalke misery continues after the break. Berlin is the better team and is going for the next goal. The courage pays off. Cunha runs practically untouched through midfield and takes off on Darida. He starts in the penalty area, lays back on Cordoba and the striker scores his fourth goal of the season from close range (52nd). From that moment on, Schalke can move forward very little.
It seems like only Hertha is still playing. Schalke offers shockingly little resistance. The fact that the Berliners do not lead higher is due to the sometimes sloppy exploitation of the home side’s chances. But there is no danger for Alexander Schwolow’s goal. A shockingly weak second half that Schalke offers. And the punishment was to follow (80th). The previously substituted Piatek gets a great chipball from Darida directly into the barrel and runs towards the ferryman with practically no opponents. The Pole stays ice cold and pushes the ball through the legs of the abandoned goalkeeper with a right-footed shot. Schalke is no longer able to play an attack. Mark Uth (84th) fires another shot in frustration, but he no longer radiates any danger of goal.
Schalke came into this game with a lot of momentum. The change of coach finally seemed to have paid off. But after the initial phase, it became clear what a Herculean task Christian Gross was facing. Hertha has thwarted all Schalke attack efforts with the opening goal. In the second half there was nothing more royal blue. That is why Hertha BSC is the deserved winner of this game. The Berliners were playfully stronger, took their chances and were the dominant team after half-time. This result is also okay in terms of altitude.
