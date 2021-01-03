But the first chance belongs to the Berliners. Marvin Plattenhardt (2nd) checks Ralf Fährmann with a direct free kick from 20 meters. Not badly shot, but the goalkeeper can certainly punch the arc lamp from the lower right corner. After that, the duel mainly takes place in midfield. Clear scoring chances are initially in short supply. The first real Schalke deal only takes place in the 11th minute. Mark Uth takes heart from 17 meters and just sticks to it. Schwolow can hold onto his low shot without any problems. It’s a first approximation.

Hertha doesn’t really get into the game at this point and is usually one step too late. Pictured for this is the yellow card for Tousart (17th), who has the wrong timing in the duel against Uth and pulls the striker off his feet. In terms of play, the game leaves a lot to be desired. Some of the actions are more of a coincidence. One of them was an overhead kick by Matthew Hoppe (22nd) from a distance of 15 meters from the goal. Its shot suddenly turns out to be a dangerous arc lamp. Schwolow just lets the ball clap to the side uncertainly. A brief moment of uncertainty with the Berlin keeper.

Hertha surprisingly weak and hardly present, but we actually don’t play that badly. If one or the other pass comes a little more precisely and we finish the attacks a little more purposefully, then there’s something in it. # BSCS04 # S04 – Faboss (@ Faboss2000) January 2, 2021

The subsequent corner does not bring Schalke anything, but it will be a huge opportunity for Hertha BSC (22nd). Schwolow quickly plays the tee shot to Cunha, who dribbles inward on the sixteen-meter space and then sticks through to Lukebakio. This appears free in front of the ferryman, but shoots the Schalke goalkeeper fully. Heavy runaway from the ferryman in this situation. From now on, the people of the capital take the helm.

After all, it is Guendouzi (36th) who redeems Bruno Labbadia’s team. After a throw-in, Schalke can’t get the ball away. First, Cunha grabs the ball and tries his luck. The shot is blocked and jumps to Guendouzi. The French try it directly and from a standing position he circles the ball into the far corner. No chance for the ferryman. The lead at halftime is deserved. After an initial superiority, Hertha got Schalke under control and finally took his chance.

# S04 0: 1 behind, halftime. Rough fighting game with many small fouls. In the midfield, the large group loses too many duels. Ferryman saves Royal Blue from a higher deficit, Uth misses a great chance to lead. Much as always actually … – Kilian Gaffrey (@kilian_ga) January 2, 2021

Horror start for Schalke after the restart

The Schalke misery continues after the break. Berlin is the better team and is going for the next goal. The courage pays off. Cunha runs practically untouched through midfield and takes off on Darida. He starts in the penalty area, lays back on Cordoba and the striker scores his fourth goal of the season from close range (52nd). From that moment on, Schalke can move forward very little.