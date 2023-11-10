Surabaya (AFP)

The Moroccan U-17 team made a good start in the World Cup finals in Indonesia, beating Panama 2-0 at the Gelora Bung-Tomo Stadium in Surabaya in the first round of Group A competitions.

The only Arab representative at the World Cup was early to score, specifically in the 16th minute, by Royal Army defender Saif Eddine Shalajmo, following a pass from Ittihad Tangier midfielder Abdelhamid Maali.

Maali established himself as the star of the match by also creating the second goal when he passed the ball to Al-Fateh Rabat striker Ayman Inayer, who followed it into the goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The “Atlas Cubs” are participating in the finals, which began in 1985, for the first time in its history after reaching the round of four in the African Championship, which was held in Algeria last May, when it finished as runner-up to the Senegal team, which is competing in the global tournament for the first time in its history.

Morocco, coached by former international midfielder Said Chiba, topped Group A, which includes host Indonesia and Ecuador, who will meet later in the opening match of the finals, which will last until December 2nd.

The Moroccan national team will play its second match next Monday against Ecuador, before meeting Indonesia in the third and final round of the first round next Thursday.

The champion and runner-up of each of the six groups in the tournament, along with the four best third-placed teams, qualify for the 16th final.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Peru, but the International Federation (FIFA) decided to withdraw hosting from it due to its failure to fulfill its obligations related to completing the necessary infrastructure for hosting on time, and Indonesia was chosen as an alternative country last June.