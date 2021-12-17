The Sampdoria beat Torino: Quagliarella scored on a penalty and the playmaker. The second lines comfort D’Aversa’s choices. Just over three thousand in the stands

Genoa – Sampdoria beat Turin and won the ticket for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, in mid-January, where they will find Juventus, the team that more than any other believes in this competition considering that they have won it for five of the last seven editions. A good performance by the Sampdoria who follow up on the brilliant victory won in the derby.

