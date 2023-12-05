Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that for the growth of the Russian economy we need good roads and convenient logistics. The country is currently implementing national project “Modernization of transport infrastructure”, thanks to which the entire transport system is actively developing, including the BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railway. About the changes at the Eastern training ground of Russian railways, about the goals of this gigantic transport artery and how BAM, on the eve of its half-century anniversary, is becoming a symbol of speed and modernity – in the material of Lenta.ru.

Video materials provided by Russian Railways

Modernization of BAM and Transsib

This year, modernization of more than 140 facilities will be completed at the Eastern training ground. Moreover, not only large ones, such as tunnels and bridge crossings, but also stations are reconstructed: tracks are lengthened, turnouts are laid, a contact network is installed, and so on.

The country is now at a good pace in increasing the connectivity of territories, creating seamless transport routes and developing logistics chains Marat KhusnullinDeputy Prime Minister of Russia

“One of the key projects here is the modernization of the Eastern range, aimed primarily at increasing carrying capacity, which is especially important given the geopolitical situation and the turn to the East,” emphasized Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin. He believes that increasing the volume of cargo transportation both in Russia and with friendly countries will have a great economic effect.

Not only will the volume of transported cargo increase, but the speed of delivery will also increase, for example, containers from the ports of the Far East will reach the western borders of our country in just a week.

The Trans-Siberian Railway and the BAM are becoming such thanks to the efforts of thousands of builders and thanks to a serious technological breakthrough and bold modern solutions. Let us remind you that next year BAM will celebrate its half-century anniversary.

Khabarovsk Territory and Irkutsk Region

On the Eldigan-Tudur BAM stretch in the Khabarovsk Territory, 11 kilometers of second track and four railway bridges were built on the most difficult terrain, one of them more than 400 meters long.

At the beginning of October this year, the modernization of the Taishet-Tagul section of the Trans-Siberian Railway was completed in the Irkutsk region. Almost 13 kilometers of second track were laid between the stations, and two overpasses were built. One bridge was erected within the boundaries of the Taishet station, over the railway tracks, the second – nearby, over the city road. Now it is possible to multiply the volume of coal exports from Kuzbass and Khakassia in the direction of the Far East, since new engineering structures will make it possible to avoid the intersection at the same level of trains coming from Abakan over the main passage of the Trans-Siberian Railway. Noise barriers with a length of 2.8 kilometers were built along the railway section, culverts were installed, technological buildings were reconstructed, and the surrounding area was landscaped.

Reconstruction of Vanino station

Also this year in the Khabarovsk Territory national project The reconstruction of Vanino station, which is one of the largest on the BAM, has been completed. This is not only a large transport hub serving the Pacific ports in the Tatar Strait, but also a key logistics link in communication with Sakhalin, Kamchatka, Chukotka and the Magadan region. 22 km of new station tracks were laid here. Construction was carried out without stopping the station.

Every year we gain more and more competencies in quality construction in the Far East. Building here is not easy, but the results speak for themselves Oleg BelozerovGeneral Director of JSC Russian Railways

According to him, last year the Eastern range’s carrying capacity of 158 million tons was achieved, and this year, to achieve the figure of 173 million tons, it is necessary to carry out 80 percent more work than in the previous period. He said that, despite such significant numbers, work is progressing ahead of schedule.

Thanks to the new infrastructure, Vanino station will be able to accommodate trains with a length of 71 cars and a weight of 7.1 thousand tons instead of 2.5 thousand tons, as was previously the case

And this reduces the need for maneuvering, increases the speed of processing trains, so the updated Vanino station will be able to significantly increase cargo traffic with ports on the shores of the Tatar Strait, the main part of which is coal, oil and container cargo.

Khakassia and Amur region

In the Republic of Khakassia, this year they opened double-track train traffic on the Birkchul – Kazanovskaya section, located on the Mezhdurechensk – Taishet section, from which the Eastern training ground actually begins. According to the head of the Krasnoyarsk Railway, Alexey Tumanin, the reconstruction of the Birkchul – Kazanovskaya section is important not only for the region, since it is one of the elements of a large-scale project to increase the throughput and transport capacity of the entire Eastern range.

For us, this is also the first completed facility built as part of the second stage of reconstruction of the southern passage Mezhdurechensk – Taishet, from which the Eastern training ground begins. Now we will be able to carry three times more trains along this section See also "Federal Human Resources" grants flexible hours to employees to accompany their children to and from school Alexey Tumaninhead of the Krasnoyarsk railway

Trains will now pass without stopping on a double-track section. It is worth noting that in less than two years on the stretch in the harsh climatic conditions of Siberia, the railway workers completed a huge amount of work without stopping the movement of trains.

The main construction work in the new Kerak tunnel on the Trans-Siberian Railway has been completed. It is located in the Amur region, between the Kovali and Ulruchyi stations, next to the existing tunnel, built in 1911. The new double-track tunnel is 926 meters long and contains almost 2,000 meters of rails. To lay the track, a special technology was used, when half sleepers fixed in concrete are laid on a thin layer of polymer material. This technology reduces vibration and dynamic impact on the tunnel during its operation. Currently, work is underway to line the portals, install utility networks, and connect equipment.

The opening of the new tunnel will increase train speed and capacity in this section. The first trains will start running here at the end of this year.

By national project “Modernization of transport infrastructure”, which is being implemented by decision of the President, such facilities are being built and modernized as: the M-12 “East” highway as part of the “Russia” transport route, sea ports and railway approaches to them, the Northern Sea Route, the railway infrastructure of the BAM and Trans-Siberian Railway, the Central Transport Hub Moscow, regional airports. All these important objects ensure the connectivity of the territories of our large country.