Alberto Fernández will announce this Tuesday in Chile an agreement with the local company Cencosud, which will invest US $ 163 million in Argentina during 2021, of which $ 3.8 billion, about US $ 41 million at the official exchange rate, have already been executed to date.

The information, to which you had access Clarion, is known the day before the President meets with the main Chilean businessmen in the framework of his state visit to the trans-Andean country.

Cencosud’s plan is to reform and renovate 44 supermarkets of the Jumbo, Disco and Vea chains and also the 13 branches of the Easy hardware and decoration chain. In these areas, the Chilean group, which employs 20,000 people in Argentina, will invest 1,916 million pesos.

In the meeting that Fernández will have, the president of Cencosud, Horst Paulmann, who maintains active operations in the country, stands out from a list of 11 Chilean CEOs.

The deal, However, was closed by video call, between executives of the Cencosud Group in Argentina and the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas. In it, the creation of new jobs, the total renovation of its already established businesses, new openings, investment in electronic commerce and the start-up of new meat plants for export were agreed. The total bet will be for US $ 163 million, which will be carried out by one of the main players in the supermarket sector.

Not only Paulmann will be at tomorrow’s meeting with businessmen, but also the People and Sustainability Manager of Arauco Celulosa, Charles Kimber, the President of the Confederation of Production and Commerce, Juan Sutil, the General Manager of Gas Natural Fenosa, Antonio Gallart, the General Manager of ENEL, Paolo Pallotti, the director of the CCU and president of the Chilean chapter of the Binational Business Council, Rodrigo Hinzpeter, the president of Sofofa, Bernardo Larrain, the international director of Sofofa, Manuel José Prieto, the gENAP’s Exploration and Production Corporate Manager, Denisse Abudinén Butto, the general manager of CMPC Celulosa, Francisco Ruiz Tagle, and the vice president of Embotelladora Andina SA and general manager of investments San Andrés, José Garcés.