Miguel Angel Russo remained in the midst of the crossfire between the players and the Boca Soccer Council. But. Among so many problems, good news at Xeneize. Alan Varela, finally, reached an agreement and renewed his contract until December 2025.

One of the objectives of the Soccer Council was to update the contracts of the youths who were training with the First during the pandemic, case Exequiel Zeballos, Cristian Medina Y Aaron Molinas, among others.

And one of the few who had not reached an agreement was the boy born in Isidro Casanova. But there is already an agreement closed for five years. What is this contract update? Basically an improvement in salary, since he had youth salary.

The Diego Maradona Cup was Varela’s first title in Boca.

When midfield options were scarce, Russo threw the 19-year-old youth onto the court in Diego Maradona Cup games with an alternative team and responded.

He had a good debut as a starter against Independiente, was one of the figures against Huracán, formed a great pair with Nicolás Capaldo in the midfield against Argentinos Juniors and entered the final a few minutes against Banfield.

✍️ The midfielder Alan Varela, trained in the lower divisions of the club, signed his contract until 2025 with Marcelo Delgado from the Football Council. Many successes! pic.twitter.com/kGSlaJkrBA – Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) February 5, 2021

What’s more, after his great performance against the Globe, he even dared to express his desire to be against River in the superclassic on January 2.

“It would be a dream to be able to play against River, I have to force myself to be there. I will train 100% to be able to be,” he said at the time. However, the DT opted for the most experienced footballers and did not give him action.