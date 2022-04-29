Home page politics

Of: DirkWalter

From June 1st, the nine-euro ticket will also be available in Bavaria. © picture alliance/dpa/Amelie Geiger

The nine-euro ticket is a good thing in the relief package. Some still paint the devil on the wall. That’s a pity, comments Dirk Walter.

Munich – The good news: The 9-euro ticket can come on June 1st. It’s no longer just an announcement, it’s a done deal. It would have been counterproductive for the traffic light’s ambitious climate policy goals if it had only decided on the tank discount (which is somewhat questionable in view of the fact that fuel prices have fallen again).

If you do it cleverly, the 9-euro ticket can become a huge advertising measure for buses and trains. If you can drive in the entire MVV area for nine euros for a month, you might really be tempted to leave your car at home more often – and that’s exactly the point of the campaign.

Railway unions and Bavaria’s transport ministers express concerns

Now the bad news: Railway unions and passenger associations of all people are outdoing each other in talking down cheap tickets. You should really be happy. Instead, doubters, which unfortunately also include Bavaria’s Minister of Transport, have the floor. Overcrowded trains, clearing of platforms – that’s when the really big catastrophe is painted on the wall.

The simple note from the Munich MVG that as a result of Corona the number of passengers is still not as high as before the pandemic is almost beneficial. Quite a few remain in the home office. This will not impress the doubters. It’s a shame that a good idea gets talked down. The only thing missing is a major rail strike as a disruptive maneuver.

