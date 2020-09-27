Health Tips: Often, vitamin D deficiency is associated with bone weakness and weather related diseases. But Vitamin D does a lot more work for your body than this. It helps in protecting you from fatal diseases like heart failure, diabetes and cancer. Lack of vitamin D also causes your hair to fall. According to a study, vitamin D is also very important to reduce your weight. Actually vitamin-D plays an important role in the type of fat and its digestion, so let us tell you today what is the relationship between belly fat and vitamin-D.

What does study say?

According to a health institute, research was done on the relationship between weight loss and vitamin-D. According to another research, high intake of vitamin D reduced the percentage of body fat of the participants. This is because vitamin D affects the storage and production of body fat. It also affects other hormones in your body such as testosterone and neurotransmitters (serotonin), which aids in your weight loss.

Further research has found that abdominal fat in women was associated with low levels of Vitamin D, which had the greatest effect on their abdominal fat. Vitamin D levels in men were highly associated with their liver and stomach fat. Research suggests a strong correlation between increased abdominal fat and lower levels of vitamin D. As people with large waistlines are at greater risk of developing vitamin D deficiency, they need to get their vitamin D levels checked. Here, they need to understand whether fat accumulation occurs in the stomach part due to lack of vitamin D, or can stomach fat decrease the level of vitamin D?

How belly fat can reduce vitamin D

Actually vitamin-D conducts testosterone and reduces body fat and promotes metabolism. It is also known to promote weight loss by blocking the formation of new fat cells. Serotonin can reduce your appetite and calorie intake by regularizing your sleep patterns as well as feeling satiated for a long time. So if you take a diet rich in vitamin-D, then you can lose weight easily.

How is vitamin d deficiency

Many factors can be attributed to vitamin D deficiency. Many food sources of vitamin D are not found. Although taking 15-20 minutes of sunlight can meet your body’s vitamin D requirements, but the harmful UV rays of the sun are very harmful for your skin. Other factors for its deficiency are-

-Changing lifestyle, which includes disorganized working hours

– Due to lack of incense

Due to lack of good food

Include these things rich in vitamin-D in the diet

Taking good sunlight helps your body to produce enough vitamin D. Apart from this, you can include these food sources rich in vitamin D in your diet-

-Fatted fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna

-And

-cottage cheese

-Mashroom

-fortified milk

– Grain and juice

