The good weather on Sunday prompted many people to head for beaches and take a walk or to venture into the sea for activities such as kitesurfing. Under the latest government restrictions, sporting activities in the open air are permissible, so long as there is no contact.

Can Pastilla is one of the centers in Majorca for kitesurfing, which was aided by the breezes on Sunday that added a chill to what were otherwise remove warm temperatures. In Palma there was a high of 19C. Elsewhere on the island, Puerto Pollensa registered 19.2C, Albufera in Muro 19.6C, Capdepera 20.9C and Son Servera 21.2C.

Monday is forecast to be cloudy in areas with lower temperatures.