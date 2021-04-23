Life is what happens to you while you are busy doing other things. So while we were all engrossed and lost with the cisco of the Super league and the heated debates for and against we lost sight of what is happening in The league, which is a lot and exciting. In the absence of six days (seven for the Barça) nothing is decided and in 15 days, the weekend of May 8 and 9, the Barcelona receive the Athletic and the Real Madrid to the Seville. There it is.

Correa, against Barcelona in the first round.

Perhaps what they call pandemic fatigue has irretrievably damaged our emotional sensors, because if not, I cannot explain why we continue to argue about whether young people no longer consume football the same as before or if the product is not attractive as if we were talking about canned lentils. instead of a championship that is on fire. Just as we have gotten used to a Leo Messi that he has been scoring a minimum of 25 goals for twelve consecutive seasons, or that we have at least Cholo Simeone much seen, or that if the hymn of the Champions There are Madridistas who are aghast, but we have plenty of reasons not to blink at what is to come.

If only for the suspense we should be hooked. In the Premier that we praise so much, the Manchester City has an 11-point advantage over the United, which is second, and takes 18 ahead of the third, the Leicester. Alfred Hitchcock in his day he already told François Truffaut In the famous interview in the book The Cinema According to Hitchcock, if you place a bomb under a table in which two people have a nondescript conversation and show it to the viewer, the tension generates attention. And here we are not talking about legumes, but of six soccer days that will decide a title with crossed encounters between the contenders. It would be recommended that we all pay more attention to what we have, lest one of these days we realize, when it is too late, that LaLiga and life have passed us by despising a good plate of lentils.