Mohammed Hassan (Sharjah)

The Dubai Stud horses stole the spotlight with a golden triple during the conclusion of the 24th Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival, which was organized by the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club for 3 days in the covered hall of the club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

In addition to the golden trio, the horses of Dubai Stud won one silver and two bronzes, and the rest of the gold titles went to Ajman Stud, Al Badayer and Al Zubair, who achieved 5 colored titles in addition to the gold.

The closing activities were inaugurated by the filly “De Asra” for the Dubai Stud, which was crowned with the gold of the one-year-old fillies, and “Nadia Al-Zubair” for the Al-Zubair Stud achieved second place and the silver title, while “De Wadad” by Iyad Nabil Awida (Jordan) won the bronze title.

“Di Najla” added the second gold to the Dubai Stud, when she flew the golden fillies of 2 and 3 years of age, leaving the runner-up and the silver title for the filly “Manar Al-Zubair” to the Al-Zubair Stud, and “De Nahab” to the Dubai Stud settled for the bronze title.

RK Sadeem won gold for the Ajman Stud, came in second place, and won the silver, “D Fanana” for the Dubai Stud, while “Jareen Al Zubair” won the bronze for the Al Zubair Stud.

Shaalan Al-Zubair for the Al-Zubair Stud won the golden title for one-year-old colts, and the silver “AJ Razi” for the Ajman Stud won, while he won the bronze title “De Fahr” for the Dubai Stud.

And “De Condition” completed the golden triple for the Dubai Stud when he flew the title of the colts at the age of 2 and 3 years, and won the silver title “Jamil Al-Badayer” for the Al-Badayer Stud, while the bronze was for “LR Casimiro” for the Zubair Stud.

“Sanmar Al-Badayer” for Al-Badayer Stud was crowned with the gold stallions, and the silver and bronze titles went to “ES Sarab” and his son “ES Prince”, both of which were for the Emirates Stud.