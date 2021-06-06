Dubai (Etihad)

The first batch of our national shooting team’s delegation, participating in the Arab Championship competitions currently being held in Egypt, arrived, and the team received a golden reception with roses. Saeed Al Qasimi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Shooting Federation, and Dr. Mohamed Amer, technical director of the federation, and a number of officials.

Al Qasimi praised the achievement achieved by our shooters so far, expressing his great happiness with the achievement of future stars by winning six medals, including 4 gold and two silver medals, wishing the Al-Tarab team success in adding another achievement.

He said: “The achievement is not surprising for the Emirates shooting, and it is the fruit of an ambitious plan prepared by the Federation with the aim of preparing a new generation of shooters for the future to return the achievements to the den of the Federation, and serve as an artery for our national teams in the near future.” On the other hand, our national team bowlers from the pit enter the atmosphere of the championship, where the official training will take place tomorrow amid strong participation and competition from the shooters of Kuwait, Egypt and Qatar, who are world champions, most of whom qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, led by Kuwaitis Abdul Rahman Al-Faihan, Talal Al-Rashidi and Khaled Al-Mudhaf and Nasser Al-Muqlad, and the Egyptians Ahmed Qamar, Ahmed Tawheed and Abdel Aziz Mahilba

Individual official competitions will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and will be completed on Thursday with two additional rounds to determine the identity of the teams that will qualify for the national team championship final. We are represented in this tournament by: Hamad bin Mejren, Saif Manea Al Shamsi, Yahya Suhail Al Muhairi, Zaher Al Aryani and Abdullah Mohammed Buhaliba, along with two female shooters, Fatima Mohammed and Aisha Al Yasi. The dirt shooting team arrived in Cairo two days ago and engaged in training. And looking forward to a good result.