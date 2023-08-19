“A ton of discarded mobile phones is richer in gold than a ton of ore,” says Ruediger Kuehr, a professor at the University of Limerick (Ireland) and head of the United Nations office. scycle in Germany. According to his calculations, “in a million mobile phones, for example, there are 24 kilograms of gold, 16,000 of copper, 350 of silver and 14 of palladium.” Waste electrical and electronic equipment (RAEE or WEEE, for the acronym in English of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) constitute urban mines that are now not used to the full: only 20% of the world’s waste is recovered.

international mining company Atlantic Copper Construction has begun in Huelva of the seventh plant in the world (fourth in the EU and first in southern Europe) with a large capacity to extract these precious materials from electronic waste, whose demand is increasing above the available natural resources. The committed investment is 310 million euros, which will create 350 jobs and implement state-of-the-art technology.

In the next 25 years, the demand for metals and minerals will multiply by 12. “Every year we need to process a Mount Everest,” says researcher Pablo Gámez Cersosimo, a Costa Rican living in the Netherlands. There he is the person in charge of Naturally Digitalan organization specialized in sustainability, human behavior, ethics and digital well-being.

Extracting materials such as gold, silver, platinum, palladium, nickel, tin, antimony or bismuth from the Earth is expensive and harmful to the environment. Rather, garbage contains them, and according to Kuehr, “these resources could be recovered and returned to the production cycle. If we do not recycle these materials, it is necessary to extract new supplies, damaging the environment”.

This mine, which is now largely stored in landfills, is made up of the more than 60 million tons of electrical and electronic waste that the world generates each year, whose weight exceeds that of the Great Wall of China, the largest and heaviest human construction. . According to him Global E-waste Monitorin just seven years and according to growth forecasts (between 3% and 4% per year), 74 million tons per year will be reached due to the increase in consumption, the shorter useful life of the devices and the limitations for repair them.

However, anything with a cord, plug, or battery can be recycled. “In addition, the recovery of gold and other materials from waste saves a lot of CO₂ emissions compared to mining virgin metals,” explains Kees Baldé of the United Nations University.

The presence of gold and silver in the garbage is the most striking. But the most significant is the concentration of copper (up to 16 tons per million mobile phones, without counting the rest of the devices). This metal, basic due to its conductivity and thermal capacity, is three times more present in electric cars than in combustion ones and is essential for renewable energies, electrification and digitization.

Electronic and electrical waste, in a Madrid plant. Bernardo Perez

Its demand has increased by 50% in the last 20 years. However, large capacity facilities for the recovery of copper from waste are rare. There are only plants in Belgium, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

Spain, where the recovery of waste from electrical and electronic equipment exceeds the world average by 30 points and reaches 50% (above the European average, which is estimated at 48.5%), has been slow to join this restricted club of massive recyclers. It will do so with a plant that is already being built in Huelva, with the capacity to treat 60,000 tons a year, equivalent to all the usable electronic and electrical waste generated by the country. In the first quarter of 2025, it is expected to obtain the first production generated from waste.

Javier Targhetta, CEO of Atlantic Copper, the largest copper company in Spain (and a subsidiary of the North American group Freeport-McMoRan, the second largest producer in the world), argues that “the plant is not only good business but also a great need for the society”. “With our project [denominado CirCular], Spain will reach 100% treatment and recycling. It is a very important step because it may be the first country in the world to achieve it”.

The process begins with the waste managers, who separate the recyclable materials at source. To do this, some companies already have artificial intelligence capable of identifying and separating waste based on its origin and characteristics.

A worker moves copper plates at the Atlantic Copper complex in Huelva. Maria Clauss/ Atlantic Copper

The company is interested, according to Targhetta, “everything that contains non-ferrous and precious metals, as well as circuit cards.” “It is the core of electrical and electronic. The chicha ”, he sums up. There is the mine of non-ferrous metals (copper, tin, nickel) and precious (gold, silver, platinum and palladium). They plan to get between 7,000 and 8,000 tons of copper per year; of tin, 1,000 tons; of nickel, about the same amount; and gold, between 100,000 and 200,000 ounces (the ounce used to weigh precious metals equals 31 grams). “Its alot. We will become the leading producer of precious metals in Spain, by far”, highlights the Atlantic Copper manager.

If business is good and there is need and demand, why now and not before and why are there so few plants in the world? “The technological process is complex because we are going to treat a mixture of eight different materials”, clarifies Targhetta, who points out its competitive advantage: the basic process is foundry, a facility that the company already has. Another reason is the high investment: 310 million euros, counting on the technology that they already have.

Technology to recycle metals

The prepared raw material, which is provided by waste managers, becomes a more or less homogeneous mixture of particles. With it, an Australian patent oven is fed, but innovated by the personnel of the mining company in Huelva, from which raw copper, an intermediate product that already has about 94% of the desired element. The dross from that product includes tin, which separates very well, and the rest of the materials. The raw copper is incorporated into the already existing treatment line to obtain already pure copper plates, weighing 350 kilograms.

The sludge resulting from the process, filtered and dried, is exported, above all, to Japan and Korea, to complete the process. But the company’s plans for the future involve being able to do this last treatment at its Huelva plant and complete 100% of the recycling process in Spain. The energy consumption of this recycling process is less than half that necessary for traditional mining extraction; and renewable sources, which already provide half of the current complex’s consumption, will be added to the self-generated by the new plant, which will account for 25%.

The project, already underway, has obtained environmental permits in record time, something that Targhetta attributes to the effort of the company’s workers to complete the process and for explaining the project to the residents of Huelva, a city with a little more than 140,000 inhabitants.

Neighborhood opposition to “contamination”

The main dissenting voice about this project is the Mesa de la Ría, an organization that came to have municipal representation in Huelva for the last 12 years, but which has lost its last two councilors in the May elections. This group, which has returned to being a social platform as in its origins, maintains that the authorizations of the Port of Huelva and the City Council have been approved without the basic measures of information and citizen participation. According to the Mesa de la Ría, chaired by Juan Manuel Buendía, recycling is carried out by “co-incineration or smelting of waste after crushing electronic devices, which requires the construction of new chimneys, producing an increase in pollution in Huelva”. .

This organization affirms that the expected population in the area of ​​the plant will exceed 8,000 inhabitants, will include a stadium for 18,000 people and educational centers, so it should be further away. The group has denounced the project to the Ombudsman and to the Health Department of the Junta de Andalucía.

Pablo García Vila, the company’s Environment coordinator, rejects the criticism: “We have not only taken into account the population located less than 1,000 meters from the project, as required by the previous methodology of the Ministry of Health and Consumption of the Junta de Andalusia, but to that of the entire environment and inhabited areas located around the project. Vila points out, in a company information, “that during the citizen participation process no allegations were presented to the study, as reflected in the Integrated Environmental Authorization.” In addition, Atlantic Copper sources stress that, in order to avoid emissions, in the most advanced smelting processes more efficient techniques are used in the furnaces and in the collection and cleaning systems for gases and particles, as well as the continuous monitoring of potential sources. of contamination.

