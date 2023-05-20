In the Moscow district of Butovo, a goat climbed onto the roof of an SUV to reach the leaves of a tree of interest to her, and was caught on video. Video clip published in the group “South Butovo M125” of the social network “VKontakte”.

“It’s better for Butovo drivers not to watch this! The goats use the car as a stepladder to get to the leaves of the trees,” the community administrators wrote.

The footage of the video shows a meal of artiodactyls that came to one of the parking lots in the area. One goat climbed onto the roof of a 3rd generation Toyota RAV4, several animals nearby were chewing grass, and another “legend of the area” stood up on its hind legs and rested its hooves on the trunk of a Ford Focus II.

Earlier, the moose went out to the drivers in Moscow and was caught on video.