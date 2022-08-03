Great commotion of neighbors at the doors of the jewelry store that was damaged by the goat. / J.A.G.

The residents and tourists who were walking along the main street of Cartagena shortly before nine o’clock on Wednesday night got a big scare when they saw a goat appear in the middle of the race from the area of ​​the Town Hall. The animal ran at high speed among passers-by and customers on a terrace, pursued by several National Police crews.

The agents, who had been following her through different streets of the city, surrounded the animal with motorcycles and patrol cars. During his flight, the goat ended up entering a jewelry store and broke the glass of the establishment. In the end, she was able to be locked up by the agents in the store’s warehouse, in the midst of great expectation.

Once captured, the authorities notified a shepherd to get him to take charge of the specimen, following the guidelines of the animal welfare regulations. Around ten past nine at night, the police officers were waiting for the rancher to arrive to take charge of the animal. Impassive, a young woman was still playing the harp a few meters from the jewelry store. In front of her, the animal had passed at full speed.

Several police officers remove the goat from the jewelry store after being cornered. /



Joseph Albert Gonzalez



Police sources indicated that they received a notice that a goat was on the loose on the Murcia highway and that it had entered the city through Paseo Alfonso XIII. The persecution of the animal began there, at the height of the Isaac Peral institute.

The person in charge of the Io soy joy jewelry store, Laura Nicolau, explained to LA VERDAD that at the time of the animal’s appearance there were seven clients in the premises. «We hardly even saw her enter because she entered very quickly. She has very large horns and luckily she didn’t take any child with her, because she hit the glass very hard. She went straight into the bathroom and the police managed to lock her up,” she said.

Four agents remained guarding the animal, even equipped with a riot shield. They also established a security perimeter around the establishment and alerted neighbors to move a few meters away in case the animal escaped.