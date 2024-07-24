Paris (dpa)

The Egyptian national team tied with its counterpart, the Dominican Republic national team, without goals in the opening of their journey in Group Three of the football competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Dominican national team scored in the 13th minute, but the Japanese referee intervened to cancel the goal due to a foul against Peter Gonzalez before he shot into the goal.

Three minutes later, Dominican Republic player Heinz Morsel shot a shot that was cleared off the goal line by Egyptian defender Omar Fayed. The Egyptian team had dangerous attempts in the first half, as Ibrahim Adel and Osama Faisal missed two clear chances, while Pharaohs captain Mohamed Elneny’s shot hit the outside of the post. In the second half, the two teams exchanged wasted opportunities in front of goal, as Ahmed Mostafa Zizo and Mohamed Shehata missed two chances for Egypt, while goalkeeper Hamza Alaa saved a ball from Dominican Republic defender Luis de Lucas.

Egypt will play in the second round against Uzbekistan, while the Dominican Republic will play against Spain next Saturday.