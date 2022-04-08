Guard Cassio said he delivered an audio message to the police that was sent to his wife via social media.

A man insulted the Corinthians guard in the message published by Brazilian media.

“It’s just a matter of time,” the letter read. “I don’t know what we’re going to do. Will we kill you, I don’t know, but we’ll find you.”

“I cannot accept this kind of threat,” Cassio wrote on social media, urging police to track down the man who threatened him.

The threat comes two days after Corinthians suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against the Bolivian Always Reddy in the Copa Libertadores.

Cassio played nearly 600 matches with Corinthians and led them to win the Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup in 2012 at the expense of Chelsea.

The club called on officers specialized in sports crimes to “take appropriate measures to ensure the safety” of its players.

The club indicated in a statement that “Corinthians strongly rejects the death threats made against our goalkeeper Cassio and his family via messages sent on social media,” according to “Reuters”.