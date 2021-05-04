Cartagena is the only team in the category that has used three different goalkeepers by technical decision, in search of stability Chichizola, at the game in Las Palmas. Marc covers his stick, against Albacete. | Bulka adjusts her glove, the day of her debut. / JMR / AGM | FCC RUBÉN SERRANO Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 02:04



Cartagena is the only team in the category that has used three different goalkeepers in the same season, by technical decision, in search of greater defensive security under the sticks. But neither the Polish Marcin Bulka at the time nor now Marc Martínez nor Leandro Chichizola have been indisputable guardians of the Albinegra goal, in