Berlin (dpa)

The equalizer scored by Germany in the final minutes of the match against Switzerland led to the team receiving the first award in its UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Each player on the list of 26 players will receive 50,000 euros ($53,500) from the German Football Association, after topping the first group. Each player also receives another 50,000 euros if they qualify for the quarter-finals, and the amount could rise to 400,000 euros per player if Germany wins the title on July 14.

The financial awards are linked to the team’s performance, which was the procedure followed in past tournaments. If Germany had lost to Switzerland and finished second in the group, the team would not have received a financial award, despite qualifying for the round of 16, and the German players did not receive a financial reward, after qualifying. For the second round in the last Euro Championship in 2021, due to finishing second, before being eliminated from the round of 16, and the same thing was repeated in the World Cup the following year, after the team was eliminated from the group stage.

The federations participating in the tournament receive large sums of money from the European Football Association.

The total prize pool for the tournament amounts to 331 million euros, divided based on participation and performance, with the champion team receiving a prize that can reach 28 million and 500 thousand euros.

It is expected that the German Football Association will receive 13 million and 250 thousand euros, after qualifying for the round of 16 at the top of Group A, and qualifying for the quarter-finals guarantees the German Federation another financial prize worth 50.2 million euros, which increases to 4 million euros, by qualifying for the semi-finals. The Euro champion gets 8 million euros, an additional 5 million euros for the runner-up.