Treasury Secretary says that a result better than market expectations is positive, but the government will “chase zero”

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said that the zero deficit target for 2024 is an objective “bold” to be pursued. But, according to him, it is important to distinguish it from the actual primary result that will be observed next year.

“It is our commitment to turn the ship around as soon as possible. Therefore, this discussion from scratch is symbolic for us, because we want to aim and we will continue to aim. But it does not mean – far from it – that there is not a fiscal recovery process underway if it is not exactly that amount”, he stated in an interview with the newspaper Economic value published this Monday (2.Oct.2023). “It is important to distinguish: one thing is the effective result, another is the goal you will seek”, he added.

According to Ceron, the government is not discussing changing the target for deficit zero for 2024. “We will continue chasing zero all the time. And in this concept: if [o Congresso] not approve [as medidas que buscam elevar as receitas]if something is missing, we will work to find alternatives”, he stated.

He said the government will seek “the zero result, the balance of the accounts” regardless of what the goal is. “We are seeking to accelerate the fiscal adjustment process because this is good for the country. The closer we get to this goal, the better. We know that the market has a different projection. What is a window of opportunity: performance better than this will be better than average expectations”, he declared.

“Some people might say, ‘If the market is estimating 0.8%, 0.9% [de deficit em proporção do PIB (Produto Interno Bruto)]why look for a bolder result?‘”, continued. “For the country, the sooner we balance our accounts, the better”, he added.

PRECATORIES

Asked about criticism of the government’s request that the STF (Supreme Federal Court) suspend sections of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the court orders, Ceron responded that the “debate was predictable”. A favorable decision in the Supreme Court would cause the Union to pay off the stock of unpaid court orders and would remove around R$95 billion in 2024 from the limit established by the fiscal framework.

“What I think is most important is that light was shed on a serious problem. We have to stop pretending it doesn’t exist. I absolutely don’t want to get to the front and deliver R$300 billion [em estoque de precatórios] for someone to pay. It’s a compulsory loan, there’s no other name for it”, said the Secretary of the National Treasury.

“And today there is a statistics problem. Brazilian gross debt is less than 1 percentage point of GDP [por não registrar os precatórios]. There are several ways to resolve this. There is a discussion that is ongoing in the Judiciary and obviously has a path through the Legislature. What we did in that first moment was to put the goat in the room and shed light on the discussion”, he added.

“There are those who say that the Judiciary option is bad. But the Judiciary is discussing the matter. We need to position ourselves. We are not saying that dialogue with Congress will not be attempted. We just position ourselves in the Judiciary. If this is not the best solution, what is the other best solution? But let’s not take away from the focus that needs to be resolved”, he concluded.

