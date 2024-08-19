The weekend in Argentine soccer left one of those notes that surprise with some genius, this time, it was a goal from before halfway which has received much praise in the sports press and on social media.

It happened in the match between Racing Cordoba visiting Gimnasia de Jujuy at the 23 de Agosto stadium, on matchday 28 of the Primera Nacional.

Racing won 0-1 with a solitary goal scored by Axel Oyolawho gave his team the victory in stoppage time.

Oyola’s goal

Oyola, a 28-year-old Argentine, was a substitute but entered the match to be his team’s hero.

Oyola picked up the ball from his own half and before halfway he unleashed a powerful shot that took the home goalkeeper by surprise.

Racing is ninth in the table with 38 points. Gimnasia is fourth with 41 units.

