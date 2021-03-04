Since April 2019, in a defeat against the Tottenham subsidiary, Jordi Govea had not been able to play a football match. One injury after another, one of them very serious to the knee, when the medial lateral ligament was damaged, had prevented him from making his name at Swansea. So for a total of 687 days, almost two years of absence, until this Tuesday he reappeared. He did so in a 2-0 win against Millwall, where he only played 20 minutes. Although they were enough: he scored the second goal. And he did it almost through tears.

Jordi Govea arrived at Swansea in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid. He entered the quarry with 12 years and went through the categories of infant, cadet and youth. After the youth stage, the Ecuadorian sought a new path in England. He could barely play six games until his injury ordeal began.

When the game ended on Tuesday, his coach Jon Gray spoke of his return: “He is an excellent boy and has had a very bad time with injuries, has had very bad luck. He had tears at the end of the game for having been able to play a few minutes, “he said. And he also explained:” Although he is a defender, we have put him on the left wing as protection for the winger. But Jordi is Jordi and he wanted to go on the attack, so he took advantage of a rebound and scored a goal. All the players followed him to the corner and jumped on him, but he got away from everyone and ran towards Beth [fisioterapeuta] and went to give him a hug. “