The products based on glues and adhesives that are being applied to the trunks of orange trees, as a physical means to stop the spread of the ‘cotonet’ from South Africa – a mealybug called Planococcus citri – are being revealed as traps with an unwanted effect, since they damage specimens of various species of wildlife, especially insectivorous birds and small mammals, which are trapped there and die. In this way, a system recommended by the Valencian Regional Ministry of Agriculture to contribute to the fight against the aforementioned plague, replacing the effective pesticides that have already been banned, is having very counterproductive results, so it should be stop advising its use, if not to prohibit it directly.

In reality, what is happening is very similar to what was happening with artisanal hunting procedures in ‘parany’ or ‘enfilat’, which were banned years ago because they were supposed to they were non-selective and abusive systems. Hunters used ‘garters’ to facilitate bird hunting. These ‘rubber bands’ are sticky substances that were strategically placed on carob trees, olive trees or deliberately arranged crops. The birds were attracted with the song of other caged ones, and, when passing between the sticks or twigs with ‘garter’, when they brushed with the wings they were left without flight capacity and fell to the ground.

The job of the ‘honest hunter’ consisted of immediately picking up the fallen specimens, cleaning the glue, examine your species and drop the ones you shouldn’t catch, in addition to all the females. So, in principle, what was not allowed was immediately released and the animal did not suffer. Not as is happening now with glue intended for insects, which also traps vertebrates and they end up dying, because there is no one there to save them. However, what was forbidden in its day is now authorized and advised in an unexpected way.

In the absence of sufficiently effective means to combat the new plague coming from South Africa (methyl chlorpyrifos was banned), the Bulletin of Notices of the Ministry of Agriculture Last January it recommended the combination of different procedures, even though it is known that none of them is definitive and that they have “limited efficacy.” In this sense, the pest technicians advised citrus growers to combine biological means (massive release of beneficial insects), biotechnological means (massive placement of capture and death traps), physical means (barriers of passage in logs) and ultimately the chemical means (insecticides).

Cheating fouls



The truth is that no cheat availability, the manufacture is very limited and its placement has been reserved to two Valencian regions (La Plana Baixa and Camp de Morvedre) in a very limited way. There is also no useful fauna; The acquisition of ‘cryptolaemus’ is almost impossible today, there are no stocks and it is also not its time, it is more suitable for the summer, when this plague has already done the damage. As for the parasitoid ‘Anagyrus aberiae’, on which all official announcements and hopes were based, its multiplication is still very slow and testimonial. No massive releases.

Regarding the «placement of Physical barriers, based on pastes or glues ”-as the Notice Bulletin explains- should be placed“ around the trunk, in its lower part, at the end of winter, in order to avoid the presence of ants in the crown ”. The technical reason for this strategy is that ants act as ‘shepherds’ with other insects: they spread aphids and mealybugs among plants and trees to keep the ‘livestock’ well fed and then feed on the molasses they secrete. So if you do something to stop the ants, you are effectively stopping the pests they spread as well. In this case the ‘cotonet’. Glue supplies have run out, and the problem is in these traps, so tedious to set, not only ants fall, but also birds and other species of wildlife.