Every year around two million children are stillborn, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 84% in low-income countries and 40% of cases are caused by complications in childbirth. To avoid some of these problems, a team of engineers and doctors from University College London (UCL) have developed a sensor-printed surgical glove to help doctors and midwives with difficult deliveries and thus reduce neonatal mortality. The device makes it possible to detect the position of the fetus and the force exerted during palpation. Its production costs around one euro.

Carmen Salvadores (León, 25 years old), a mechanical engineer and co-leader of the project, points out that the most expensive part is the gloves themselves, “something that hospitals already acquire anyway.” One of the strengths is “the simplicity of manufacturing”, which means that the sensors work with any of the materials used to make surgical gloves, so they do not necessarily have to be latex, adds the researcher.

During the tests, they placed a sterile glove on top of the one with the sensors, to ensure that it could be used with the hygiene and sterilization conditions required in hospitals, and they saw that it worked exactly the same. “We have always wanted it to adapt perfectly to what doctors normally do,” explains Salvadores, who is doing a PhD at UCL with a grant from the La Caixa Foundation. In addition, they have made the sensors as thin as possible to increase the comfort of their use: “The doctor is always able to feel and do everything in the same way because he does not notice it, it is as if there was nothing.”

Carmen Salvadores does a test with the glove with sensors in the laboratory WEISS Center University College London

The team, made up of doctors and engineers, developed prototype fetal heads to test the effectiveness of the device. During palpation, the sensors help identify the fontanelles (the softer parts of the baby’s head where the skull bones have not yet joined). “When he finds one, the doctor would do a vaginal examination around it and confirm with the glove if it is the front or the back. [de la cabeza] to be able to orient yourself.”

The glove with the sensors can be connected to a computer or a mobile phone with bluetooth. This last case has been designed for low-income countries, “which may not have the necessary computers or data acquisition systems,” says the woman from Leon. The team’s engineers are also working on a small device that is worn on the wrist like a bracelet to send data to the mobile phone.

While wearing the glove, two images appear on the screen: one shows a red diamond (front of the head) or a green triangle (back): “At that moment [los médicos] they have to be aware of many things and they told us that they wanted something very simple to know where they are”. The other image is a traffic light that indicates the force the doctor is exerting on the scan and alerts you if it is exceeded. In the same way that they distinguish the different areas on the baby’s head, these sensors can also detect other anomalies in the mother’s anatomy.

Currently, hospitals have ultrasound machines that are used to guide doctors on the position of the baby in the mother’s womb, but there may be times when you do not have time to look for one or that it is not available, develops the researcher. “It was all about that: how can you give an indication of the baby’s orientation quickly.”

We wanted it to be as comfortable as possible and for patients to like Carmen Salvadores, Mechanical Engineer at WEISS Center University College London

Throughout the research process, they have consulted and evaluated the ideas of a group of mothers who had complicated deliveries to find out if they would accept the glove and how they would prefer the design: “We wanted it to be as comfortable as possible and for patients to like it”. With the device they intend to improve safety in childbirth, but also comfort.

These women complained that during childbirth they had to do numerous vaginal examinations to find out the position of the baby, with the discomfort that this entails. “They always told us that they would like this to reduce the number of examinations they have to undergo,” explains the engineer.

The first results can be seen in an article published last January in the magazine frontiers. The glove has been tested 100 times and each time was completely effective in detecting fontanelles. During palpation, the sensors detect them because they go from a harder touch to a softer one, says the engineer.

[Los estudiantes de medicina] they will be able to practice with people because, even if they make a mistake, it will prevent a serious mistake Carmen Salvadores, Mechanical Engineer at WEISS Center University College London

This first test has been carried out by the other project leader, Shireen Jaufuraully, who is a doctor of obstetrics. The next step, according to Salvadores, is for other doctors, with various levels of training, to test the device in prototypes. “We will work with medical students who have never done a vaginal examination, with midwives, with doctors who have just finished their studies, and with highly experienced specialists,” says Salvadores.

The objective of this variety in the training levels is to verify the usefulness of the sensorized glove in the “training” of the toilets. “Everyone has their tactile perception and it’s very difficult to teach someone how to assess a vaginal exam or how much force to apply.” The researchers believe that it is one of the uses of the glove that can have the most impact. If it works effectively on all trials, “they’ll be able to practice directly with people because even if they make a mistake, it’s going to prevent a serious mistake,” he concludes.

