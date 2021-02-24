In the Florida bubble on a Sunday summer night Luka doncic left one of the most impressive knockout matches in recent memory. Because of history, above all: it came from being a doubt until the last minute due to an injury, the rival was Los Angeles Clippers, they were losing by more than twenty points … The player took the responsibility to crown a dream performance with a triple after step back that went around the world. That is hardly comparable for anyone, but the Slovenian likes a challenge. On that occasion his squire Porzingis was not present and the one we are now on, he is low, so the Slovenian got the bug to draw a small parallel.

Doncic used the occasion to demolish myths in addition to self-imitation. The one with the triples, for example, was sounded. He ended the night with 6/8. The last one, two tenths of a second to end the match, was the most valuable. A fact that illustrates the feat and how to reverse a problem: in triples to tie or win last season it was at 0/10 until that day for the Clippers and this season it was already at 0/3 until it has run into the Celtics . Bad tendencies charged for being a genius about this.

Not only was missing Porzingis, as well Kleber. The two centers, out. It was an appointment to put in value to the team, if it responds, and also the ability to throw on its back an increased responsibility without warning. In front were the Celtics, that they are experiencing problems similar to Mavericks: coronavirus, lack of definition of roles, too many defeats compared to last year … The bad end of the game in which the Mavs got in with Doncic at the head, because it is not convenient to deny it, ended not only with a shot but with two. The first, to put his own on top; after being tied, the second put the difference of three to win. In the last twenty seconds everyone looked at Luka Doncic and nobody did anything before such a talent.

The Ljubljana’s magic wand shouldn’t make you lose perspective on two things. One is that the circumstances were complicated and to bet on the Mavs was not the right night. The other is that, through thick and thin, Texans are racking up victories lately that have the fans going overboard.