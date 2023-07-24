“I am a vagabond.” Thus, in Spanish, Ibrahim Mohamed, 71, introduces himself after having extended his lean hand to the reporter. He is a dark-skinned ascetic with all the time in the world to talk. A Rare avis in an Odessa these days shaken by bombings from Russia and where it is difficult to come across a foreigner who is not a humanitarian worker, soldier or journalist. Mohamed has been doing somersaults for almost half a century, since 1977. Not even the latest attacks on the city on the shores of the Black Sea where he lives, five in one week, have made him change his plans.

“I have paid the rent until August 31,” he said in the early hours of this Sunday in a message to this newspaper, shortly after several missiles hit near the hostel where he lives in the historic center. The life of this man, an American of Egyptian origin, is a constant journey without a fixed direction to the rhythm of the pleasure that he says he gets from enjoying freedom and happiness away from money. He was born in Alexandria (Egypt) and considers himself an Aswan Nubian. “I want to know the Canary Islands and do the Camino de Santiago”, he assured on July 13 while recalling his visits to Spain offering details, such as those of Seville, which denote a memory that is proof of years and kilometers. But, what does he paint in the Ukraine of the war?

Dream Hostel was a backpacker sanctuary on the shores of the Black Sea when Russia began its great invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Away from the luxuries that other Odesa hotels offer, its bunk beds, colorfully bunted corridors, common areas and narrow access through a neighboring courtyard made this the perfect place for globetrotters on the move without haste and without excessive budget. This is the case of Mohamed. He was a dreamer (dreamer) more among those who stayed at the hostel when the war hit Odesa, but decided to stay.

“That early morning of February 24, my colleague from the Dnipro Dream Hostel called me to tell me that the invasion had begun. At seven in the morning, there were no longer any of the eight employees here. They had all left and I was alone in front”, says Giorgi Bloshchitsia, the owner of the establishment, without fuss, leaning against the reception desk. In those days, long-term travelers from Japan, the United States, Australia were staying… “I estimate that there were about 20 foreigners who were here when the invasion began. Of them, 17 left in the first week”, adds the person in charge. Finally, only Ibrahim Mohamed stayed.

Giorgi Bloshchitsia and his wife, Veronika, photographed on July 13 at the reception of the Dream Hostel, located a few meters from the Orthodox cathedral bombed this Sunday by Russia. Luis Vega

“This is crazy,” laments this man, who recently cut off the dreadlocks that hung from his head and beard to below his waist. “I can’t see the children running to safety from the bombs, what can be done? This world is horrible, with so many people killing each other.”

The meeting with Ibrahim Mohamed took place a few days before Russia began to bombard Odessa. It is the exception among Ukrainians who have fled from other war zones and have been staying since the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an NGO with extensive experience around the world in crisis situations, began to collaborate with the shelter. Mohamed explains that his life is a permanent journey “without haste and with long stops”. This is how he arrived in Ukraine in 2016 and how the Russian invasion caught him in this very country. He stresses that among the dozens of countries he has visited – “the number is not important” – Russia is not.

His income is limited to a pension that comes to him from the United States Government. “Here with a handful of dollars I survive,” he admits. In the hostel he pays 2,800 grivnas a month (a little less than 70 euros) for a place in a bunk bed. “I cook up there. Always like something simple, ”he adds, pointing to the upper floors of the establishment to highlight his almost hermit way of life.

The bunk beds of those backpackers have now been occupied for months by Ukrainians displaced within their own country by the war. Some 7,000 have passed in these 17 months. “Now we give shelter to 80 people. Many are temporary refugees from regions such as Kherson or Mykolaiv (near Odessa) following the liberation of those territories”, explains Bloshchitsia. The biggest occupation occurred when local troops advanced towards Kherson in the counter-offensive last November and drove the invaders towards the left bank of the Dnieper river. “We get to have up to 100 people at a time with some sleeping in the hallways,” she adds.

The general rule is that they are people in transit who are rebuilding their lives far from their cities of origin. They usually stay in the hostel for around a month, says the person in charge, until they manage to find rental housing, a job or recover their papers to try to normalize their lives before the Administration.

Giorgi Bloshchitsia regrets that the authorities left them alone after promising to help them run the hostel in the first months of the invasion. He assures that they were promised a collaboration that never came. “Zero”, he emphasizes. “The first three months we manage by ourselves, with my wife, my mother and an employee”, he comments. The situation did not begin to normalize until the NRC came into play.

The NCR maintains a device with four transit centers for internally displaced persons in Odessa, three of which correspond to the three Dream Hostels of the franchise owned by Bloshchitsia. The capacity is 200 people and up to 250 in case of emergency. They provide accommodation for up to a month in exceptional cases. The NRC provides one hot meal per person daily and free legal and psychological counseling, explains Dimitri Zviadadze, head of the NRC’s southern Ukraine area.

The person in charge of the hostel shows the only thing they ended up receiving from the authorities: a diploma in gratitude to the owners and staff of the hostel for keeping the displaced away, signed by Tetiana Markova, who was then responsible for Culture and Tourism at the Odessa City Council. Bloshchitsia and his wife, Veronika, can’t help but laugh when he sneeringly places it back on the reception desk as if it were a treasure.

And what about Ibrahim Mohamed? The globetrotter wouldn’t mind changing his destination, but he understands that his economic capacity prevents him from settling in places that go beyond his humble budget. He repeats several times that he would love to return to Spain, where he has not visited for more than a decade, although he does not understand the trip as a weekend trip to the rhythm of hasty tourists.

In a message, after being asked if the latest Russian bombardments on Odesa had changed his plans, he simply said that he is not clear on what to do after August 31. Shortly before, the invading army had struck hard and not far from the Dream Hostel the Orthodox cathedral and a dozen buildings in the city center, which have been on the Unesco list of heritage sites that must be protected since February. “I would like to go to the Canary Islands, Munich, the United States, Egypt… But maybe I will continue to stay in Odesa”, he ventures. Although at some point he declares himself “tired and already withdrawn”, it does not seem to be the bombs and the war of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which mark his itinerary.

