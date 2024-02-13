The World Government Summit 2024 saw PwC Middle East publish the results of the Global Ministers Survey, the first of its kind, which highlighted the opinions of 50 government ministers from around the world on the main challenges and opportunities they face in enhancing public value, public impact and future governance. As a whole.

PwC Middle East, one of the largest professional services companies in the world, has been cooperating with the World Government Summit for a decade, showcasing government innovations and best practices through its knowledge partnership with the summit. The company has long supported the “World’s Best Minister Award,” which recognizes excellence in government service.

Cooperation continues with the World Government Summit in its 11th session, from its position as a global platform for governments and stakeholders around the world, bringing together leaders, innovators, policy makers and experts to jointly address global challenges and anticipate the future of governments.

Director of the World Government Summit Foundation, Mohamed Yousef Al-Sharhan, said: “It is important to poll opinions on the current scene, and exchange experiences and best practices, to effectively shape the governments of the future.” The partnership with PwC Middle East provides an important foundation for the summit, providing important opinions and experiences for participants to benefit from in their discussions. The results of the first global survey of ministers, in addition to the two reports issued during the summit activities, will enrich the discussions that will take place during the summit and beyond.

Hani Ashkar, the partner responsible for the Middle East region at the company, said: “As we pass through an era of unprecedented global change and turmoil, it is necessary for our governments to evolve, to guide societies towards a sustainable digital future. This summit serves as a unique platform for leaders of the public and private sectors to meet, exchange views, present developments, and prepare for a new tomorrow.”

PwC Middle East held a press conference on the opening day of the summit, in which it stressed the necessity of developing governments’ work towards a sustainable digital future. The conference addressed pivotal topics, including the role of citizen-focused solutions in government transformation, views on the new generation of artificial intelligence and technological progress in the public sector, in addition to key findings from the global survey of ministers.