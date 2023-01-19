Within the framework of the ambitious plans of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to enhance its leadership in the field of clean and sustainable energy, and the strategy of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and its Integrated Transport Center to reduce the carbon footprint and establish an environmentally friendly transport system and sustainable infrastructure that enhances the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Two memoranda of understanding were signed between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the city of Abu Dhabi. Korean Changwon on strengthening frameworks for joint cooperation between the two parties in the field of public transport that operates on low-carbon hydrogen, on the sidelines of the UAE-Korea Business Forum.
The first memorandum of understanding was signed between the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the one hand, and the Korean city of Changwon, the Korea Institute of Automotive Technology, and Kwangshin Machinery Co., Ltd. on the other hand. As for the second agreement, it was signed between the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Korea Transport Institute of the Republic of Korea.
The signing of the two agreements of understanding with the Korean side comes as part of the efforts made by the capital, Abu Dhabi, within the framework of the country’s preparations to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28” in November 2023, in terms of its contribution to reducing emissions, And drive active climate action in the country. The signing of these two agreements coincides with the Green Hydrogen Summit 2023 hosted by Masdar for Green Hydrogen, which is held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
The signing of the two memorandums of understanding came as part of the department’s strategy to provide an integrated and environmentally friendly transportation network that contributes to movement and movement with ease and comfort, in a way that supports business growth in the emirate. The signing of these two agreements also falls within the framework of achieving the objectives of the Department’s strategic priorities in developing smart cities, based on knowledge and experience that will enhance social, economic and urban development through a flexible and sustainable infrastructure.
The memorandum of understanding between the two cities was signed by His Excellency Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Dr. Hong Nam-pyo, Mayor of Changwon City, Nas Young Sil, President of the Korea Institute of Automotive Technology, and Kwon Wan Joo, CEO of Kwangshin Corporation. for machinery ltd. While the second agreement was signed between the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Korea Transport Institute, HE Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Mr. Jaehak Oh, President of the Korea Transport Institute.
The first memorandum of understanding between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi represented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the city of Changwon focuses on developing action plans related to joint cooperation, establishing the infrastructure for hydrogen charging and operating hydrogen buses, setting and designing specifications for the hydrogen refueling station, preparing procedures for operating and maintaining hydrogen buses in Abu Dhabi, and exchanging experiences and ideas from In order to achieve mutual benefit, through the organization of joint workshops, seminars, experimental projects and joint meetings, and cooperation between all parties in setting the design and specifications for the hydrogen station, hydrogen refueling station, hydrogen buses and procedures for operation and maintenance in Abu Dhabi.
As for the second memorandum of understanding, it aims to lay the foundations for cooperation between the Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Korean Transport Institute in the areas of research and development, and the exchange of knowledge, expertise and specialized human resources in the field of public transport. According to this memorandum, both the Department and the Integrated Transport Center will coordinate and jointly cooperate with each other in the field of exchanging research and various studies on integrated development strategies and policies, exchanging information related to Korean policies and regulations for establishing hydrogen charging stations, and exchanging knowledge, experiences and human resources between the two parties within the framework of Expert Exchange Program. The memorandum also stipulates holding joint workshops, seminars, meetings and training courses to exchange experiences and ideas, develop project specifications and design work plans, as well as facilitate visits and professional exchanges to achieve mutual benefit, and develop and coordinate joint experimental activities.
His Excellency Falah Al-Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “The department focuses on promoting flexible, smart, low-carbon mobility, and providing more environmentally friendly transportation options. By signing this memorandum with the Korea Transport Institute, we seek to strengthen cooperation frameworks between the two parties in a way that contributes to Enabling joint public transportation solutions as part of the UAE’s strategy for climate neutrality, and strengthening the emirate’s leadership position in the field of green hydrogen and clean energy.
Al Ahbabi added: “In line with the directives of the wise leadership to build bridges of friendship and cooperation with the international community, we continue to build strategic partnerships in the fields of renewable energy, infrastructure and integrated transportation, and take advantage of the opportunities provided by the transformation in the energy sector and advanced technology to reduce the repercussions of climate change and support economic and social growth.” sustainable development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Hong Nam-pyo, Mayor of Changwon City, said: “Changwon City has formed a working group that includes members of a number of competent and competent institutions and companies in the Republic of Korea to cooperate with the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the field of hydrogen transportation policies, as we aim to transform Abu Dhabi into a hydrogen-powered city. The city of Changwon is the only local government that participated in the Korean-Emirati Business Forum that was held during the visit of the Korean President to the UAE.Through this agreement, the city of Changwon will cooperate with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi represented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport to achieve development and growth together as they are among the best cities working in the field of Hydrogen transportation is not only in the Middle East, but also in the world, and Changwon will support cooperation with Abu Dhabi on behalf of the Republic of Korea.”
In turn, Dr. Jaehak Oh, President of the Korea Transport Institute, said: “The Korea Transport Institute is one of the leading research institutions in the national transport sector in the Republic of Korea. Dr. Jaehak Oh appreciated this opportunity to cooperate with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, stressing that the signing of this agreement represents a greater step that brings us closer to achieving our common goals in the near future.”
