The uprising of the EZLN in 1994 revived the international left, but above all it was considered by various analysts as the first resistance movement against the neoliberalism reigning at that time.

During the following years, alter-world protests occurred in the world economic forums in Seattle and Davos, or political organization initiatives such as the World Social Forum arose, which were inspired by the struggle of the Zapatistas.

Throughout this interview – which occurred in 2018, before the covid pandemic – Subcommander Galeano warns of a crisis scenario for the world today.

“Look,” says the insurgent spokesman, “we are modest, we do not believe that we have inaugurated anything, nor that, as has been said, it was the first uprising of the 21st century: we were a symptom, we are still a symptom of what is happening. happening in the world. What happens is that the uprising occurs in a kind of confluence of certain characteristics, such as this one of the media that told you that it is no longer like that, this satiety of the people that it is not true that everything is fine, something is wrong , does not check, but does not know what is happening, until something like us comes up.

“We think that we are a symptom and we use the image of the iceberg: there is a large mass that is not visible and that is under the sea and only a part emerges. That is Zapatismo in 1994, but let’s say that all that movement, which is not visible then, has as its objective this savage capitalism, in this phase that is the neoliberal, which is the one that is now thundering, and if it seemed to anyone that neoliberalism was cruel, inhuman, savage, the stage that follows is worse. It is what we say. We can be wrong but we are crossing analyzes with other scientists that are in all parts of the world and they say: ‘What is coming has nothing to do with what we have seen before’ “.

***

– Could you talk a little about the late Subcomandante Marcos, who became an international reference for his way of speaking truthfully, his sense of humor and even his literary profession?

—Look, I can be more critical of Subcomandante Marcos and I tell you the truth: as a writer he is mediocre or was mediocre, what happens is that the fact of heading a movement of the characteristics of the EZLN makes you want to know what he is saying , but his literary capacity is very limited because … literature is an exercise that must be done over and over again, and throughout that time everything was very spontaneous, we said: “We cannot lie because that requires a bit of planning” and we did not have time, because we felt death at every step; Now, I do understand that in the imaginary, especially of urban people, the image of a white man in an indigenous community living with them and all that, would refer them to Robin Hood or whatever, and it did generate curiosity, and the question It was why someone who could be here is there? And what I was trying to say then is that the question is wrong. The question is: why do those who are there accept a man who is from here? That would mean assessing the breadth of…. Look there is a video lens that does that right? What is the panoramic view of you?

-Angular…

-… The wide angle of the indigenous communities that understand that the world is wide —and they are supposed to be the closed ones—, then, that capacity to accept someone who is from outside, knowing that he is from outside, that he is not from There, because the sub Marcos was not indigenous, he was not born indigenous, he does not have that history, although afterwards he learned the languages ​​and lived with them, and that they accept him as part, but, on the other hand, the outside society, from where Sub Marcos was coming, he is not capable of accepting the natives as part of them.

In fact, all the surveys and studies on racism in the cities are about the color of the skin, the sex or their sexual orientation and their race, in the last degree the indigenous; So how is it possible, not that Marcos emerged there, but how the communities accepted someone like Marcos? And they made it their own, they used it to do everything they’ve done so far.

—In that world of symbolism there is also the ski mask, which has become a reference in the struggle of the Zapatista communities. Could you comment on what it represents for you?

—There is the version for the media and the truth: the version for the media is that some of us are more handsome than others, so we have to cover up to get uniform; the real version is that we use the balaclava for the safety of the comrades of the communities. If their faces were seen, when they returned to their community, the partisans were going to detect them, they were going to point them out and they were going to disappear, and then, as was said, everyone has to cover their faces, because we also had to cover ourselves, But it was not the plan, we had already burned our ships since 1984, we had nothing to lose, let them see how it is and now, but if everyone was doing it, we had to do it too.

The balaclava, as this clash with the people of the city or this encounter occurs, but which had its friction, begins to become a symbol, what we try to say is that here individuals do not matter even though you they are informed that individuals must be sought and that is when Sub Marcos says: “Marcos can be anyone who does not agree with the injustice he is suffering. Marcos is gay in San Francisco, he is black on one side, anarchist on another, those who were persecuted at the time were mentioned. This anonymity includes, it does not exclude, it is not the anonymity of the film this V for Vengeance where it is concentrated and it is until the end that everyone becomes the one with the mask that was later used by the Anonymous movement, no: the balaclava is the bridge and the window to look out to the communities and through that window to the communities, they will look out to the outside world. What happened is that a lot of people if they stared at the window, “oh well, he’s a nose, he has eyes like that, he writes well or writes badly, he’s tacky when he writes and cheesy!”

In those days, Marcos’ leadership concealed the communities, but as I tried to explain, that is what helped the communities to grow without having pressure from outside. We see that it did come out, that many outsiders did not grab us as fashion, they did see the communities and are the ones who come to the communities and work with them, and the truth, I tell you, the colleagues and companions in the communities, but without those people from outside it would not have been possible, that is, there is really a global project here. _

