Time: cherry blossoms began to bloom earlier than usual due to climate change

In Japan and the United States, cherry blossoms bloomed earlier than usual due to climate change. The magazine reports that a global problem has caused trees popular with tourists to bloom before their typical time. Time.

According to climatologist Daisuke Sasano, since 1953, the average cherry blossom start date in Japan has been a day or two earlier per decade: while from 1961 to 1990 it typically fell on March 29, from 1991 to 2020 years, the deadlines have moved to March 24. In 2023, sakura began to bloom throughout the country on March 14, although this usually happens first in the southern part of the country, and only then in the north. Forecasters from the Japan Meteorological Association suggest that sakura will bloom on March 21 in 2024.

In the U.S., cherry trees in Washington, a gift from Japan in the early 20th century, have also begun to reach peak bloom, with 70 percent of the trees in full bloom, much earlier: about seven days compared with 1921, according to government data. According to experts, this year the peak of flowering will occur between March 23 and 26 instead of April 4, which was considered the average date for achieving this indicator.

Cherry trees began to bloom earlier due to rising temperatures on Earth caused by climate change – due to this, spring began to arrive a few days earlier for them. Teresa Crimmins, director of the US National Phenological Network, noted that sakura require “sufficient cooling” in winter so that they wake up with the arrival of spring warmth – its absence threatens delayed flowering, as well as a decrease in the number of flowers and fruits.

Climatologist Daisuke Sasano added that rising temperatures on the planet and earlier flowering of cherry trees will shorten their flowering period, which will negatively affect the economy of cities that attract tourists from all over the world thanks to these plants. Thus, the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington is visited annually by about 1.5 million people from all over the world, which generates income of more than $100 million. In Japan, the economic effect of cherry tree blossoms by the end of 2023 was estimated at 616 billion yen.

Earlier it became known that Australians will be left without loans and insurance due to climate change.