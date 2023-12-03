Six prominent international organizations concerned with firefighting and firefighting signed memorandums of understanding with the UAE Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai, under which the first international coalition to reduce carbon emissions resulting from fires in the world was formed under the umbrella of the International Climate Initiative for law enforcement institutions, based in the UAE.

The alliance comes within the framework of activating the “Environmental Preparedness” program at the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai, which represents a unified platform for the global fire accident database with the participation of the largest firefighting organizations in the world.

On the sidelines of the Climate Summit (COP28), the two parties also signed two “declarations of intent” within the framework of enhancing joint international action and coordination to reduce carbon emissions resulting from fires, and contributing to global efforts to mitigate the negative effects and challenges arising from climate change, as part of efforts to achieve the humanitarian goals of the summit.

The formation of the global coalition was announced within the framework of an international conference held the day before yesterday under the title “Environmental Preparedness” at the Armani Hotel on the sidelines of the World Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE is currently hosting. It addressed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination to combat fires and reduce their damage to the climate and pollution through Emissions resulting from it.

Director General of Dubai Civil Defense, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, said that the organizations that signed the memorandum of understanding represent more than (56) countries, forming a broad global coalition that enhances security, prevention and safety of communities.

He added that this achievement is the culmination of the work of the UAE Civil Defense, which launched pioneering environmental initiatives within the “Environmental Preparedness” program, which included an initiative from the Ministry of Interior for countries around the world to reduce carbon emissions from fire incidents in the world to achieve climate neutrality.

He pointed out that the agreement includes activating the “Environmental Preparedness” program, which is based at the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai and represents a unified platform for the global fire accident database with the participation of the largest firefighting organizations in the world, pointing out that the platform is responsible for analyzing data and measuring the percentages of carbon resulting from fire accidents for each continent. Classified and directed to the firefighting organization responsible for the continent, with the aim of reducing fire incidents globally and the carbon emissions resulting from them.





The Civil Defense also launched the “Heat Map of Environmental Crimes” in cooperation with the private sector, which is a pioneering technical initiative that highlights the features, forms and data of crimes related to the environment, and shows unique information related to linking a number of crimes to climate change, and enhances the exchange of information and data between countries and organizations working in Fighting crimes and fires around the world.

According to the agreement, the relevant organizations will make the necessary efforts to exchange data and information, ways to reduce carbon emissions and means of dealing with fires around the world and their main causes, within the framework of a global alliance launched from the Emirates.