Yesterday, a group of countries around the world celebrated the seven new outdoor natural wonders on the Jubilee Platform at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Seven Wonders include the rainforest and the Amazon River in South America; Ha Long Bay in Vietnam; Jeju Island in South Korea; Iguazu Falls in Argentina and Brazil, Komodo Island in Indonesia, Table Mountain in South Africa, and Puerto Princesa Underground Park in the Philippines.

These seven wonders were chosen based on a global opinion poll conducted online in 2007 with the aim of making a list of the best natural attractions in the world, and the Vietnam Pavilion celebrated this occasion by organizing a group of traditional singing and dancing performances that embodied the culture of some countries listed as natural landmarks on the list, such as Argentina Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Indonesia and Vietnam.

“600 million people from around the world used the first-of-its-kind global voting platform to select the seven wonders of nature,” said Bernard Weber, founder and president of New Seven Wonders, who oversaw the original 2007 survey. .

During the ceremony, Jean-Paul de Lafonte, Director of New Seven Wonders, said: “These wonders are very important assets for the world and for these countries, and we are using this opportunity provided by this global platform at Expo to talk to the world about positive and attractive things like these wonders.”

Vietnam celebrated Ha Long Bay, which is included in the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites, through artistic performances using traditional musical instruments made of bamboo wood, as the bamboo tree is closely related to the life of the Vietnamese people; Ha Long Bay extends over an area of ​​1,553 square kilometers, interspersed with about 2,000 small islands, most of which were formed from limestone over 500 million years. Greenery and seashore ecosystem.

In celebration of the Iguazu Falls, the largest system of waterfalls in the world, a group of Argentine dancers performed the famous tango dance with dancing steps and synchronized rhythmic foot movement. Its height, consisting of 275 waterfalls spread in the form of a horseshoe, is also located between Argentina and Brazil, and the Iguazu River forms a separating border between the two countries.

After that, a Brazilian dance troupe presented a lively and energy show of samba dance in carnival costumes and movements. About 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest is located within the borders of Brazil, and a large part of northwest Brazil is covered by the largest tropical rainforest in the world. The rainforest consists of more than From two million miles of land, it plays an important role in regulating the world’s oxygen and carbon cycles – one of the world’s most diverse ecosystems with nearly 500 indigenous communities.

Colombia also celebrated; the jungles and rivers of the Amazon with street party-style song and dance; A Cuban troupe joined the festivities to the rhythms of cha and rumba dances. The 10 million-year-old Amazon rainforest stretches across nine countries in South America, but is on the verge of disappearing rapidly due to deforestation.

Indonesia also celebrated the island of Komodo, with dancers in sophisticated costumes and head gear to show the diversity in their culture through a mixture of traditional songs and dances, and Komodo Island is one of 17,508 islands in Indonesia, and it is home to the largest lizard on Earth, called the Komodo dragon. The number of Komodo dragons is 5,965, which are among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.



