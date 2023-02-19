Shelley Taylor was in Silicon Valley, in her native California, on September 3, 2015, when she saw in the media the shocking image of the corpse of the three-year-old Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi, drowned off the coast of Ali Hoca Buruna (Turkey). ). She, who had also lost her son, felt as her own the pain of that father – her mother, along with another son, died during the shipwreck – who was fleeing a Syria at war. She felt that she should try to help, she explains in a video call with this newspaper. In just one weekend she developed the application RefAid, which brings together all the assistance that NGOs make available to migrants. What makes it accessible is that it does not require a permanent internet connection and that it is available in seven languages ​​(Spanish, English, French, Farsi, Arabic, Russian and Ukrainian). “As long as you have downloaded it, it is enough”, clarifies the founder. Although they already work in 50 countries and with 8,000 organizations, their goal now is to map public and community services around the world in order to assist all vulnerable people.

Pregnant women, who end up giving birth in the forests, are a good example of the need for an application like RefAid, clarifies Alvar Sánchez, a Jesuit stationed in Nador (Morocco), at the Diocesan Delegation of Caritas and Social Action (Cerna, for its acronym in French). “We have a service in Morocco where we go for them and take them to the hospital or even ask the ambulance to pick them up,” she says. However, due to the extremely vulnerable situation in which they find themselves, many “arrive at a camp where there are people who suddenly leave and return with vegetables, water or life jackets, but are unaware that just 10 kilometers there may be a hospital”, he adds.

To prevent insurmountable situations, the application has multiple services such as the specific category for women or drinking water. When opening it in Madrid, for example, and clicking on food, there is a list of different soup kitchens such as that of the autonomous community itself or that of the Saint Vincent de Paul Charitable Association. All with a short description of the hours and address. In addition, you can directly view a map that allows you to search for nearby services.

RefAid is designed so that those with a low level of literacy can also access it

From Nador, in Morocco, Rodrigue Dombou, head of Cerna’s shower and hygiene service for migrants, explains that the usefulness of this program lies in the autonomy it offers to people on the move: in addition to not requiring an Internet connection, It is accessible for people who cannot read, since it allows the mobile to reproduce the information aloud. Dombou is a migrant who made his journey from Cameroon to Morocco without the help of RefAid, so he is fully aware of the help an app like this would have provided. “People travel like merchandise. You can’t go out, or let them see you. In countries like Morocco, where there are a minimum of services, it is where it becomes very useful ”, he asserts. He now teaches workshops to raise awareness and use the tool for the NGO, which also promotes it among migrants through social networks and word of mouth. As for the entities, they do so through conferences, such as Frontera Sur, which recently held one in Malaga and organizations such as Cáritas or Justicia y Paz came together.

RefAid is completely free for the user, but the entities must pay for the use license to include more services for the migrant. In 2015, when Taylor developed the software, he went to UNHCR and other NGOs such as the British Red Cross or Cáritas “to make sure that there were not people already doing that.” It is the first tool that has all the service providers of local, national, international and governmental organizations. Although it is no longer the only one, “most closed within a year of being implemented or are only for a small area, such as a city or town,” explains Taylor. La Cerna, for example, opted for this tool “because in the end it is the one that provides the most security,” explains Sánchez.

reduce hazards

In 2017, a year after the launch of RefAid to the general public, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) ventured to launch its project MigrantApp in its pilot version and in only three languages. In 2022, they relaunched the initiative, this time with improvements: eight languages ​​and the possibility of making low-cost transfers. Unlike RefAid, this tool allows knowing the location of migrants and family members. In his version, Taylor deliberately prevented it from being used to track people.

RefAid application interface created by Shelly Taylor. ASSIGNED IMAGE

The founder clarifies that an email is requested to be able to connect with the device and show nearby services to users. “It can be fake and doesn’t require authentication, but it allows us to show what’s on offer within a 500-meter radius. It also serves so that providers can send direct messages to people in a geographical area”, argues Taylor. Sánchez assures that “people who arrive in northern Morocco do not want to be located” and that is why it is important to explain to them that the problem is not applications like RefAid, but, for example, their connections to social networks, which they use to communicate with their families.

You have to increase and improve everything that can be offered to a person on the move Alvar Sánchez, delegate of the Cerna in Nador

Migration routes carry many dangers. The program Missing Migrants (Disappeared Migrants) of the UN estimates that between 2014 and 2022 51,897 migrants have disappeared: 2,011 in the Mediterranean, 895 in Africa, 1,227 in America, 92 in Western Asia, 479 in Asia and 145 in Europe.

One way to mitigate danger is for people on the move to have access to essential services and support. And if possible autonomously, something that the application encourages. In addition, Sánchez wants to expand the services offered by the application and include access to educational content for the youngest. “You have to increase and improve everything that can be offered to a person on the move”, she concludes.

