After the loud bang of the explosion, a deafening silence often follows. Suspects remain silent and even the target often remains silent. The police have a weapon in their hands to learn more about the blast wave in Rotterdam. A glimpse into the secret world of informants of the Criminal Intelligence Team (TCI). “People like to talk, even about tough things.”
