Cooking & EatingShe looks at the contents of the flute that she receives in her hands on a beautiful terrace, sips it and is pleasantly surprised. ,,What is this?” ask Emily Cooper of her colleagues in the Netflix series Emily in Paris .

Luc, Emily Cooper’s colleague in the new, third season of Emily in Paris, cheers. “To your unemployment,” he says to Emily. Together with their colleague Bruno, they are sitting on a nice terrace in the French capital. “Merci,” says the actress, raising her eyebrows.

Emily, played by actress Lily Collins, takes a sip of her drink. “Ooh, this is lovely. What is it?” she wants to know. “That,” Luke replies. “Is a kir royal.” He makes her repeat the words, so that she immediately practices her French. “Perfect,” he says. Kir royal is an ideal drink to have when you’re lazing around and watching the Ferris wheel turn, explains Luc. He points to the attraction ahead. “Ah,” Emily says.

Emily in Paris is a popular Netflix series to which even New York Times dedicated a long article. The author doesn't call himself a fan, but a hostage – and the series a pop culture phenomenon. She is not alone in this; the series has many fans, in the US and abroad. Not surprising that everything the main character discovers, sees and does is under a magnifying glass. In the Netherlands you will see a spike in searches for kir royal since the new season. In the United States, the peak is even higher.

Kir royal contains champagne and crème de cassis. It is anything but a new drink, says culinary historian Lizet Kruyff. “It’s funny that it’s back in fashion. Actually, it is something from the last century.” The patent dates from 1952. In the drink described, Cassis de Dijon and Bourgogne Aligot ‘happen’. You can think of it as a white wine without bubbles. If you serve a wine with, the drink may be called kir royal. So royal.



It really is a protected regional product, the rest is counterfeit Lizet Kruyff, culinary historian

“It started solidly with 1/3 cassis and 2/3 wine, now it’s 1/5 and 4/5”, says Kruyff. “So that it is more of a terrace drink, or just a festive apéro.” The weaker version with less liqueur is also called blanc-cassis.

Crème de cassis has been around for some time. The liqueur was invented around 1841, says the historian. “Then the home industry became a real production process. Linked for commercial reasons to the city of Dijon, the capital of the old Duchy of Burgundy.” In the Netherlands, the kir royal first appeared in the newspapers in the early 1980s, in a review in Het Parool of October 29, 1980. The reviewer, Adriaen Wouterse, drank it during a dinner at La Bonne Auberge in Driebergen-Rijsenburg.

Now only Dijon is allowed to call the cassis cassis. In 1989, the ‘terroir’ of the city of Dijon was recognized by the European Union as the only real producer of cassis. “It really is a protected regional product. The rest is counterfeit. By the way, you can also make it yourself, but then you have to plant a few blackcurrant bushes first,” says Kruyff.

To her surprise, French supermarkets now also sell pre-mixed bottles of kir and kir royal. “That’s a bit sad then. And I don’t know what Emily eats with it, but it must be gougères (savoury profiteroles) or dry sausage.”





