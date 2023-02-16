The company said that the facade of the new building of the gallery will be decorated with 34 reproductions of paintings by Ivan Shishkin, Alexei Savrasov, Ivan Kramskoy, Mikhail Vrubel and other famous artists.

Inside the new building, restoration workshops of painting, graphics, sculpture, a scientific archive and exhibition spaces will open. The new museum complex of the Tretyakov Gallery will open for visitors in 2024.

Previously, the most successful projects of the Tretyakov Gallery in recent years were listed.